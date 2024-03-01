Dorit Kemsley “pissed” off Crystal Kung Minkoff during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion for more reasons than the “child bride” comment.

“We had to wait two hours for her to get ready,” Minkoff, 40, said of Kemsley, 47, when appearing on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, February 29. “We were just waiting and waiting.”

Minkoff said she and some of the other women were “so annoyed” after they didn’t start filming until “10 or something” in the morning after Kemsley was “posting all these TikTok videos of getting ready.”

During part 1 of the RHOBH season 13 reunion, fans watched as Kemsley was sewn into her dress while the other women waited on stage. She was the last to arrive.

“Look, if she has, like, a wardrobe malfunction, I get that, but then we were watching all these videos of her playing around in there,” Minkoff said on Thursday. “It’s, like, rude. I’d rather sleep in or take my kids to school. I don’t want to leave at 5 [a.m.]”

Per Minkoff, they were supposed to start shooting the reunion at 8:15 a.m. — Jeff Lewis chimed in to give the women a “30-minute grace period” — putting the projected start time at 8:45 a.m.

“When was Dorit ready?” Lewis asked. Minkoff replied, “It was, like, 10 [a.m.]”

Lewis appeared dumbfounded to hear the reunion had been delayed “another hour and 15 minutes” because of Kemsley’s apparent tardiness.

“We were just, like, sitting around, hanging out. It was just very annoying,” Minkoff recalled. “You’re also stressed about the reunion … and you wanna sleep in. I want to get the best rest I can. You don’t sleep that well, so every minute counts for me in those mornings.”

Reunion host Andy Cohen addressed Kemsley’s lateness during part 1 of the reunion with a few quips that were caught on camera.

“Oh, my God, I’m so glad I got here at 8:15 while we wait for Dorit’s dress to be sewed,” Cohen, 55, said at one point. When Kemsley finally walked on stage in a red hooded gown he added, “Oh, my God. Hey, hood.”

Tensions were already high for Minkoff, and things came to a head when Kemsley’s “child bride” comment was brought up.

Minkoff was accused of calling the RHOBH women unintelligent during an earlier season 13 episode, and Kemsley retaliated by calling her a “child bride” in a “throwaway comment.”

“That is a disgusting thing to say,” Minkoff told Kemsley during the reunion. “OK, I’m an Asian person. … As an Asian person, calling someone a child bride is the equivalent to a mail-order bride.”