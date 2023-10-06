Paris Hilton’s 2023 book, Paris: The Memoir, is getting the biopic treatment — thanks to Dakota and Elle Fanning.

Hilton was quick to confirm the news in September 2023, sharing a link to a Deadline article along with a heart-eyes emoji and tagging her producing partners.

The publication revealed that A24 bought the rights to the book in a reported six figure deal. Dakota and Elle’s production company Lewellen Pictures is set to produce the forthcoming series along with Hilton’s company 11:11 Media and David Bernad’s Middle Child Pictures.

When Hilton published her memoir in March 2023, the businesswoman didn’t hold back,divulging all the details about her life from time in boarding school to having an abortion in her early 20s.

Related: Revelations From ‘Paris: The Memoir’ Baring it all. Paris Hilton didn’t hold back in her new book, discussing everything from her time in a restrictive boarding school to her decision to have an abortion in her early 20s. In Paris: The Memoir — which hit shelves on Tuesday, March 14 — the 42-year-old DJ also opened up about the sex […]

“Writing this book has been one of the most terrifying yet rewarding things I’ve ever done,” Hilton shared via Instagram in March 2023.. “I can’t wait for you to get to know the real me.”

When it comes to her longtime career — which now includes a producer title — Hilton has a lot to share about finding success in the public eye.

“I’ve always been forward-thinking … and not afraid to take risks,” Hilton exclusively told Us Weekly for her August 2023 cover story. “It’s about staying true to myself. And having a bit of luck always helps!”

From the look of it, telling her story via television is her next chapter.

“[I’m] using my platform and what I’ve built for good,” she told Us. “I want to look back and see a legacy of positivity, change and empowerment.”

Keep reading for everything about the TV show so far:

Will Paris Hilton Be in the TV Adaptation of Her Memoir?

It’s unclear if Hilton will be onscreen for the television series. However, she is listed as a producer on the forthcoming project.

Related: Dakota Fanning and Sister Elle Fanning's Best Red Carpet Moments Together Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning have each made their mark as accomplished actresses, but their sibling bond comes first — and the support is always clear on the red carpet. “We’re very supportive of each other. I’m very lucky to have a family member who’s in the business. She understands what it’s like and what […]

What Is Paris Hilton’s TV Show About?

The television series will be based on her memoir, Paris: The Memoir, which was released in March 2023.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“From the woman who is credited for launching what we know as the celebrity focused, ‘brand’ driven, social media obsessed popular culture of today, comes an honest and surprising memoir that reckons with that truth, and shows that there is so much more to Paris Hilton than you might believe,” the book’s official summary reads.

Is Paris Hilton’s TV Show Based on a True Story?

The series will showcase experiences from Hilton’s past, as written in her New York Times’ bestselling book.