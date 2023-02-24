Sharing her past. Paris Hilton revealed that she had an abortion when she was younger — and hopes her story can help others who are fighting to keep the procedure legal.

“This was also something that I didn’t want to talk about because there was so much shame around that,” the Simple Life alum, 42, said in an interview with Glamour UK published on Thursday, February 23, revealing that she had the procedure in her early 20s. “I was a kid and I was not ready for that.”

The Cooking With Paris alum went on to say that she decided to open up about her abortion in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I think it is important,” she told the outlet. “There’s just so much politics around it and all that, but it’s a woman’s body. … Why should there be a law based on that? It’s your body, your choice and I really believe in that. It’s mind-boggling to me that they’re making laws about what you do with your reproductive health, because if it were the other way around with the guys, it would not be this way at all.”

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child via surrogate in January. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the socialite wrote via Instagram last month, sharing a photo of her son, Phoenix, holding her thumb.

In her Glamour interview, Hilton revealed that she spoke to longtime friend Kim Kardashian about the surrogacy process. The Skims cofounder, 42, used a surrogate for daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. (The reality star carried daughter North, 9, and son Saint, 7.)

“I’m using the same doctor, Dr. [Andy] Huang, who’s the best and he has a concierge team that deals with everything and interviews [the surrogate] to make sure that they’re healthy,” Hilton explained, adding that she and Reum, 42, hope to welcome a girl in the future. “And we’re in the process of everything now, so it’s a lot.”

The Paris in Love alum noted that her age wasn’t a factor in her decision to use a surrogate, explaining that the trauma from her time at a Utah boarding school in her teens has heightened her fear of medical procedures.

“I’m just so scared, I think, again, leading back to Provo of even being in a doctor’s office, just all of that. The shots, the IVs that they put in,” Hilton explained, referring to her claims that the school took regular samples of her blood. “When I was in The Simple Life, I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth and that traumatized me as well. But I want a family so bad, it’s just the physical part of doing it. I’m just so scared … childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world.”