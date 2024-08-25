Stars of the Netflix docuseries ​​America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Charly Barby and Kelly Villares celebrated their first game as official squad members after they didn’t make the team last season.

Charly, 23, shared a short video via TikTok on Saturday, August 24, of herself and Kelly on a bus with the rest of the cheer team heading to their first-ever game, where Dallas faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. The two cheerleaders starred in the first season of America’s Sweethearts, which chronicled the cheer team’s 2023-2024 season from auditions all the way to the end of the NFL season.

“COMING TO YOU LIVE BUSSIN TO OUR FIRST GAME 🥹🥹🥹💙💙💙⭐️⭐️⭐️🏈🏈🏈 #dallascowboyscheerleaders #americassweethearts,” Charly captioned her video, which showed her and Kelly cheering with two yellow roses, set to the song “If I Was a Cowboy” by Miranda Lambert.

Kelly and Charly, who had been the final person cut the previous season, made the 2024-2025 team alongside Reece Allman and Anna Kate Sunvold, along with 10 other rookies and 24 veterans.

Related: Where Are America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' Stars Now? The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders reality show shined a light on the 2023 season — and now that the 2024 season is underway, fans want to know who is still on the team. Netflix dropped a seven-episode docuseries about the women behind DCC in June, following veteran cheerleaders and rookies trying to impress director Kelli Finglass, […]

Charly shared the news that she had made the 2024-2025 squad via Instagram on July 24. “I AM A DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADER,” she captioned her post. “💙Wow. I have never worked harder for something in my life.”

She added, “I genuinely feel that from the bottom of my heart. This has been the most rewarding, life-changing & amazing challenge I have ever put my all into.”

Continuing her post, Charly explained that “becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader has been the furthest thing from easy, but the best thing I’ve ever encountered.”

“This dream has meant everything to me for so long and achieving it has been the first & last thought on my mind every day for years,” she wrote. “I would never change being cut last year for the world. It has brought me so many blessings and has made making the team this year the most rewarding experience I’ve ever had.”

Related: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Share 2024 Squad: Did Your Faves Make It? Netflix (2) Get ready to blast “Thunderstruck,” because the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ 2024 team has officially been announced. “WE MADE THE TEAM! 💘💘💘,” the DCC Instagram page read on Monday, July 22, alongside a photo of the squad in their training camp gear. In the snap, the rookies held up their official uniforms. While the […]

Kelly, who became a fan favorite during the first season of America’s Sweethearts, announced that she had made the Dallas Cowboys cheer squad on July 25 via Instagram. “I’m not sure if I’ll ever be able to process the fact that my lifelong dream has come true,” she wrote. The New Jersey native notoriously dyed her hair from blonde to brunette for the show’s makeover episode, but was cut from the team anyway.

“It is an absolute honor and privilege to dance alongside such amazing women and to be a part of such an incredible organization,” she wrote last month. “Grateful is an understatement.”