Dancing With the Stars fans can once again feel like they are part of the show with the confirmation of a 2025 live tour featuring pro dancers and celebrities from season 33.

The return of Dancing With the Stars: Live! was announced during the Monday, October 7, episode of the ABC reality competition series. Professional dancers Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov and Rylee Arnold are set to hit the road for the tour, with celebrity guests to be revealed at a later date.

The venture will kick off at Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, on January 7, 2025, visiting a total of 68 cities before wrapping up at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 5, 2025.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m. local time. The Mirrorball Member presale for tickets and VIP packages — fans can sign up for the free membership at dwtstour.com — will begin on Wednesday, October 9, at 10 a.m. local time.

“Dancing With the Stars is massively popular with millions of fans watching our TV show each week, yet so few are able to come to Hollywood and secure a coveted seat in our live studio audience,” Ryan O’Dowd, BBC Studios executive producer for Dancing With the Stars, said in a statement. “With the DWTS Tour, we’re thrilled to unlock a rare and unique opportunity for our fans to experience live and in-person the magic they see each week on TV. Watching the TV show is brilliant, but when you see gravity-defying feats right in front of you and feel the exhilaration of some of the most powerful performances ever seen on the dance floor, it’s a whole new phenomenon.”

Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars premiered on September 17, with Bachelor Nation stars Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran, Olympians Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher, actors Chandler Kinney, Eric Roberts and Reginald VelJohnson, athletes Dwight Howard and Danny Amendola, reality star Phaedra Parks and model Brooks Nader among the cast members. Thus far, Tori Spelling and Pashkov and Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa have been eliminated from the competition.

Scroll through the list below to see all the stops on the 2025 tour:

January 7 – Richmond, VA

January 9 – Baltimore, MD

January 10 and 11 – Uncasville, CT

January 12 – Morristown, NJ

January 14 – Portland, ME

January 15 – Manchester, NH

January 16 – Boston, MA

January 18 – Atlantic City, NJ

January 19 – Lancaster, PA

January 21 – Buffalo, NY

January 22 – Schenectady, NY

January 23 – University Park, PA

January 24 – National Harbor, MD

January 25 – Bethlehem, PA

January 26 – Philadelphia, PA

January 28 – New Brunswick, NJ

January 29 – Brookville, NY

January 30 – White Plains, NY

January 31 – Kitchener, ON

February 1 – Rama, ON

February 2 – Verona, NY

February 4 – Pittsburgh, PA

February 5 – Akron, OH

February 6 – Detroit, MI

February 7 – Columbus, OH

February 8 – Rosemont, IL

February 11 – Indianapolis, IN

February 12 – Milwaukee, WI

February 13 – Ames, IA

February 14 – Minneapolis, MN

February 15 – Madison, WI

February 16 – Grand Rapids, MI

February 18 – St. Louis, MO

February 19 – Cincinnati, OH

February 20 – Nashville, TN

February 21 – Atlanta, GA

February 22 – Charlotte, NC

February 23 – Durham, NC

February 25 – Greensboro, NC

February 26 – Spartanburg, SC

February 27 – Jacksonville, FL

February 28 – Hollywood, FL

March 1 – Clearwater, FL

March 2 – Orlando, FL

March 4 – North Charleston, SC

March 5 – Huntsville, AL

March 7 and 8 – Biloxi, MS

March 9 – Sugar Land, TX

March 11 – Grand Prairie, TX

March 12 – Austin, TX

March 13 – San Antonio, TX

March 14 – Durant, OK

March 15 – Wichita, KS

March 16 – Denver, CO

March 18 – Boise, ID

March 19 – Seattle, WA

March 20 – Spokane, WA

March 21 – Portland, OR

March 22 – Redding, CA

March 23 – Santa Rosa, CA

March 25 – San Jose, CA

March 27 – Salt Lake City, UT

March 29 – Las Vegas, NV

March 30 – Temecula, CA

April 2 – Phoenix, AZ

April 3 – Santa Barbara, CA

April 4 – Indio, CA

April 5 – Los Angeles

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. For more information on the live tour, visit dwtstour.com.