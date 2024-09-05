Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Danny Amendola Reveals Why He Plans to Channel His ‘Inner Gronk’ on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ (Exclusive)

By

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

NFL players have a long history on Dancing With the Stars – and two-time Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola is looking to add to it.

Ahead of the season 33 premiere of DWTS, Amendola, 38, spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about the opportunity to compete — and the advice he got from one of his most outspoken ex New England Patriots teammates Rob Gronkowski.

“Gronk hit me with a message this morning and he was so amped up, so juiced, I know he’ll be excited,” Amendola told Us. “He said, ‘Just bring the energy man.’ I’ll be channeling my inner Gronk.”

On the field, Gronkowski, 35, was a Hall of Fame caliber tight end. Off it, he’s become known for his larger-than-life personality that has transcended sports to the point that even non-sports fans know him simply as Gronk.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Everything to Know

Related: Everything to Know About 'DWTS' Season 33

In and out of game action, it’s not uncommon to see Gronk dancing, making him the perfect candidate to share encouraging words with a future DWTS contestant.

Feature Danny Amendola Reveals Why He Plans to Channel His Inner Gronk on Dancing With the Stars
Danny Amendola Disney/Andrew Eccles

Amendola, for his part, is excited for the opportunity to hit the ballroom floor. He’s spent his career in football, going from a player to an assistant coach with the Las Vegas Raiders. His one foray into competitive reality TV came in 2023 when he appeared on Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, where he made it to the season 1 finale. This will be his first attempt at dancing, and he’ll do it with pro Witney Carson as a partner.

“Pressure’s a privilege,” Amendola said. “Honestly, I’m excited to step out of my comfort zone. I get to work with the best. I’ve been watching [Carson] dance for years and to see her do her thing is — I’m in awe every time.”

Danny Amendola Reveals Why He Plans to Channel His Inner Gronk on Dancing With the Stars Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

This will be Carson’s 14th season of Dancing With the Stars and her second time working with a football player. She competed with linebacker Von Miller in season 22, when the pair placed seventh. Her one win came alongside Alfonso Ribeiro in season 19.

Most Controversial DWTS Contestants

Related: Most Controversial ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants

“I was stoked,” Carson said of her first impression of Amendola. “I have not had an NFL player for a really long time, so I was really excited to get Danny. My husband, my brothers, they’re super stoked about it. I just know the history with wide receivers on the show, two of them have won, so I was extremely excited.”

Tanming Sweater 2-Piece Lounge Sets Amazon

Deal of the Day

Score This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal
Danny Amendola Reveals Why He Plans to Channel His Inner Gronk on Dancing With the Stars Witney Carson
Danny Amendola and Witney Carson ABC/Jose Alvarado, Jr

Amendola will look to join Donald Driver (season 14) and Hines Ward (season 12) as former wide receivers to win their seasons.

Dancing With the Stars season 33 premieres on ABC Tuesday September 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes will air live simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ and are available the next day on Hulu.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

In this article

Danny Amendola

Danny Amendola
Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski
Dancing With The Stars Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Dancing With The Stars

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.