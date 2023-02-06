Who is hiding under the hoodie? Well, just call him Downy McBride. Danny McBride has been revealed as the mystery skeptic that puts Downy Unstopables’ 12-week freshness claim to the test in a new 2023 Super Bowl commercial.

“They concocted this all themselves and when I read the boards and saw what they were presenting and saw that it included me changing my name to Downy McBride I was in, I couldn’t say no,” the Righteous Gemstones actor, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly of working with the brand.

He added, laughing: “My son has started calling me that. So around the house it has stuck!”

McBride and his wife, Gia Ruiz, are parents of son Declan, whom they welcomed in September 2011. This year, the Halloween Ends writer will be traveling out to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — and it’s safe to say that Declan knows which team he will be rooting for.

“I am gonna go out and see it. I’ve never been to a Super Bowl before, so I’m gonna take my son to go check it out this year. He’s 11 years old. He acts like he’s not in interested in [my work], but then he’ll repeat stuff to me that I didn’t think he heard. And I’m like, ‘Oh, he was listening,’” McBride told Us. “I think he’s excited about the Super Bowl because he’s a big Patrick Mahomes fan, so he’s really looking forward to the Super Bowl and seeing that. I think he thinks that because I’m in a Super Bowl ad, that means I know him, that I know Mahomes. And I told him that’s not how it works, but maybe I’ll let him [think that] and tell him it is how it works.”

The Eastbound & Down alum dons a bedazzled “Downy McBride” leather jacket in the Downy Unstopables ads, which ensures the detergents will keep your clothes fresh for three months after one cleaning. For McBride, cruising around on a golf cart and “chucking cans of detergent at people” was a highlight to film.

“It was fun to make and that’s kind of always what I look for when I do anything. Is it gonna be a good time? And this definitely was,” he told Us. “I don’t mind [the physicality]. I’m built awkwardly so any time I can make myself do physical things, it usually can be humorous. I have a good time with it.”

The 2023 Super Bowl airs on Fox Sunday, February 12, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the commercial above!