David Schwimmer is more than ready to be there for his former Friends costars and real-life pals.

In an interview with E! News posted on Monday, July 6, the 53-year-old Intelligence actor shared his excitement for reuniting with his former castmates for HBO Max’s upcoming special. “I guess what I’m honestly most looking forward to is just being in the room with those other five actors. It’s five, right?” he explained to the news outlet before adding, “That was a joke.”

Schwimmer added, “But being on the actual soundstage on the actual set for the first time in 10 years, the set that we shot on for 10 years, that to me is going to be a really meaningful experience.”

Schwimmer played Ross Geller for 10 seasons on Friends from 1994 to 2004. The American Crime Story alum starred alongside Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Gellar), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing).

The NBC sitcom commemorated its 25th anniversary in September 2019.

Before the coronavirus pandemic commenced this year, it was announced that a full-cast reunion special would be coming to HBO Max. The global crisis resulted in the gathering being postponed.

The special will mark the first time the bunch has publicly reunited since 2016, during which they appeared in NBC’s two-hour tribute to director James Burrows. (Perry, 50, was not present for the occasion.)

“We want people to know: It’s not a scripted episode,” Kudrow, 56, of the reunion special to Entertainment Weekly in May. “It’s just us, reminiscing. Talking [about] how we haven’t been in the same room for anyone to see us.”

The Comeback alum revealed the cast is “incredibly grateful” to participate, adding: “We all knew it then, and know it now, that [being on the show] was such a unique situation. We all loved — and [still] love — each other, and genuinely had so much fun, and laughed for 10 years every day. We’re just really grateful.”

Aniston, 51, said during her June Variety “Actors on Actors” interview with Kudrow that she believes “it’s gonna be really fun also if we ever get out of quarantine [and] get to do our reunion show.”