Demi Burnett was featured in a trailer for season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise — despite not stepping on the beaches for Mexico for two years.

Burnett, 28, took to X — formerly known as Twitter — to express her confusion on Saturday, August 26. She reposted a screenshot of the trailer, which showed old footage of her and Brendan Morais on a jet ski date from season 7 of the show. “And do I get residuals? No,” she wrote at the time.

Fans were quick comment on the snafu in the comments section. “They definitely thought no one would peep 😂,” one social media user quipped. A second joked, “Budget cuts. Gotta reuse some footage.”

Although Burnett will not be searching for love on BiP this summer, she previously starred on The Bachelor season 23 and two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. She first graced our screens in 2019 when she took a chance on Colton Underwood. After she got sent home during week 6 of the show, she reappeared that same year on season 6 of BiP.

During season 6, Burnett came out as bisexual on the beach. She revealed that before the show started, she was dating a woman named Kristian Haggerty, who she couldn’t stop thinking about. Haggerty, 31, then arrived to try and rekindle their love. At the end of the season, Burnett proposed to Haggerty and they left Mexico engaged. In October 2019, Burnett took to Instagram to announce their split. “With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship,” she wrote at the time.

Burnett returned to the sandy beaches of Mexico in 2021 for a third chance at love during season 7 of BiP. On her first day, she took Morais, 33, on the resurfaced jet ski date. Although the two enjoyed their time together, Morais decided to explore his options with other connections. Burnett later pursued Kenny Braasch before she was sent home.

In May 2022, Burnett exclusively told Us Weekly that she doesn’t see herself appearing on BiP again. “I cannot go on Bachelor in Paradise again. No,” she said at the time. “Also, I’m way out of their league.”

Although she doesn’t see herself returning to Bachelor Nation, she stays close with women from the franchise. “I talk to the [Bachelor] women still and I do think we have such incredibly strong women and a lot of us are still single,” she told Us. “I continue to be inspired by them because they’ve shown me heart in, like, whenever I’ve needed them in times, they’ve shown up for me.”

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 — which really will star former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia, Blake Moynes, Brayden Bowers and more — premieres on ABC Thursday, September 28, at 9 p.m. ET.