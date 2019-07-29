



Staying in the neighborhood! After wrapping her first season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards is returning to her roots. The actress will appear in BH90210, the upcoming quasi-revival of Beverly Hills, 90210.

“Welcome to our @bh90210 family my friend @deniserichards,” Tori Spelling shared on Instagram on Sunday, July 28, along with two group photos. Stars Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris appeared in the photo as they all went out to celebrate producer Ruthanne Secunda’s birthday.

Richards, 48, reposted the photo on her own Instagram account. “Thank you for including me T and having me part of @bh90210 journey,” she captioned the pic. “Talk about everything comes back full circle. One of my very first jobs was #beverlyhills90210. Love all of you guys.”

In 1992, Richards guest-starred in a season 2 episode of Beverly Hills, 92010, playing Robin McGill. Twenty years later, she appeared in one episode of The CW’s reboot, 90210, playing Gwen Thompson.

Spelling revealed in her lengthy Instagram post that the cast is hoping they get renewed for a second season. “It’s been an incredible experience this first go around with friends from the past,” the Stori Telling author, 46, wrote. “As @ianziering pointed out it’s been like summer camp! An experience I’ll never forget and treasure forever. Can’t wait till we film Season 2!”

The new series will include the original cast playing heightened versions of themselves who have reunited to launch a revival series. In addition to the OGs, La La Anthony will star as Green’s wife, who is also a musician, and Vanessa Lachey will play Camille, Priestley’s wife.

Plus, expect a few more familiar faces to pop up throughout the six-episode season.

“We’re gonna have fun with that over the course of the first season, for sure, and subsequent seasons, but you’ll just have to keep your eyes peeled for recognizable faces,” Garth, 47, told Us Weekly in May. “We’re gonna do a lot of show references, a lot of eye candy for the people that were fans of the original show … being like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s the dress!’ or ‘That’s what they said in the episode!'”

BH90210 wraps production on Friday, August 2, and will premiere on Fox Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

