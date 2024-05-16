Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been linked since 2023 — and fans think the reality star gave a nod to her boyfriend in a new teaser for The Kardashians.

With season 5 of the series on the horizon, the show’s official Instagram account posted a sneak peek on Wednesday, May 15, that begins with a shot of Jenner, 26, in front of a desert backdrop.

“The official trailer for our new season of The Kardashians is out now,” she said in the video. “Keep watching for a sneak peak.”

It didn’t take long for fans to determine the backdrop could be a nod to Chalamet, 29, and his 2024 movie Dune: Part Two.

Related: Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s Relationship Timeline Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been causing a stir since they were first linked in April 2023. News broke in spring 2023 that the Kardashians star and the Oscar nominee were spending time together following Jenner’s split from on-off boyfriend Travis Scott. (The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with Scott, […]

Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson star in the Dune movies, a pair of sci-fi films based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name. Part Two was a box office and critical hit, garnering overall positive reviews and becoming the top-grossing film of the year so far. In the films, Chalamet portrays main character Paul Atreides.

“Kylie in her Dune era…,” read one comment, which now has over 800 likes.

Another user replied, “Miss girl is subtly supporting her man I can appreciate.”

In the video, Jenner is also wearing a skintight dress that seems to channel a “Dune-core” aesthetic.

The movie’s stars made the look popular, dressing in a similar style to the movie’s look. As an explainer in Elite Daily put it, “The key to wearing Dune style IRL is to play into the movie’s elements. The neutral tones of the desert should inspire an earthy color scheme, the functionality of the garments should indicate texture, and the movement of the sand should conjure beautiful draping.”

Related: Timothee Chalamet’s Complete Dating History Elio’s ladies! The interest in Timothée Chalamet’s love life has been a hot topic among fans as his star has continued to rise after Call Me By Your Name. The Oscar nominee’s first serious relationship began in the spring of 2013 with Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, his classmate at the famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High […]

Jenner’s nod to her boyfriend comes after rumors swirled of both their breakup and a potential pregnancy. The pregnancy rumor surfaced when comedian Daniel Tosh claimed on his podcast that a grocery store employee told him the Kardashians shut his store down to film a scene in which Jenner reveals her pregnancy.

An insider quashed the rumor, telling Us Weekly in April, “Kylie is not pregnant.”

Jenner shares son Aire, 2, and daughter Stormi, 6, with ex Travis Scott. She began dating Chalamet weeks after the two split, meeting him at a Paris Fashion Week event. They confirmed their relationship months later when they were seen kissing at a Beyoncé concert.

Season 5 of The Kardashians premieres Thursday, May 23, on Hulu.