One Felicity cast member is raising eyebrows on social media for his cryptic post about the beloved ‘90s drama.

On Wednesday, February 28, actor Greg Grunberg took to X to share an article about the Felicity cast’s highly publicized reunion from the 2018 ATX Television Festival.

While posting about the reunion, which took place in honor of the show’s 20-year anniversary, the actor added, “GIGANTIC ‘Felicity’ News Coming VERY Soon.”

After sharing with his 1.1 million followers, Grunberg, 57, received many replies from loyal fans questioning what the post could mean.

Related: 'Felicity' Cast: Where Are They Now? On September 29, 1998, The WB launched a new drama titled Felicity, following recent high school graduate Felicity Porter (portrayed by Keri Russell) through her college life in New York City, across the country from her home in California. The series, which also starred Scott Speedman, Amy Jo Johnson, Tangi Miller, Scott Foley, Greg Grunberg […]

“Like.. how soon?” one user replied on X. “The adrenaline of anticipation pumps omg heart palpitations breathe***** srsly, how soooonnnn…..”

Another fan added, “Greg – I am all in on a reunion – even if it were 10 part mini-series – of the #Felicity crew. I just finished a binge watch of the show again last year. So, I’m up to date and ready to go. How do we make this happen?”

Felicity told the story of a young girl named Felicity Porter (Keri Russell) who followed her high school crush Ben Covington (Scott Speedman) to college to be near him.

Things got complicated, however, when Felicity found herself in a love triangle with Ben and her resident adviser (Scott Foley).

Related: Best College TV Shows: ‘Grown-ish,’ ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls,’ More Back to school! Felicity, Grown-ish, Greek and The Sex Lives of College Girls are just some of the television dramas that have captivated audiences — and brought major university nostalgia — over the years. Keri Russell’s Felicity Porter hooked viewers in on the series by the same name from 1998 to 2002. More than two […]

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Russell, 47, said she would be open to revisiting one of the most iconic roles of her career.

“I’ll do it,” she shared in 2021 when asked about a reunion. “People need a feel-good something and that would be a feel-good something. In the middle of the pandemic I was like, ‘You know what? People need something nice. We should just do a really quick, low budget what happened to them, because I just want to feel good for a moment.’”

That same year, Foley, 51, and Speedman, 48, also expressed being open to reuniting with the cast after the show made a lasting impression on viewers.

“I think with the players involved, it’s a little hard to get everybody together, come back and do a reboot of Felicity, but I’m down,” Speedman told Esquire. “I would love to do it.”

Related: Throwback! ‘90s TV Shows You Loved But Probably Forgot About Throwback to the boob tube’s golden era! Nothing was better than spending your Friday and Saturdays with TGIF and SNICK — and ‘90s television never seemed to disappoint. Whether it was solving crimes with Ghostwriter or being spooked by tales told by The Midnight Society, TV was truly epic back in the day — which […]

For Foley, the ATX Television Festival – that Grunberg posted about this week – confirmed his thoughts that working on another project as a cast wouldn’t be a bad idea.

“A few years ago, the cast got together for a panel discussion on its 20th anniversary,” he shared with Entertainment Tonight in April 2021. “Being around them, being on stage again changed my mind. I missed working with them and I would give it another shot.”

Foley added, “Felicity was such a specific show because it dealt with a specific time in those characters’ lives. Freshmen in college through graduating college.”