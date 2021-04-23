Ready for a reboot? Scott Foley admitted he’s no longer opposed to doing a Felicity reboot thanks to a reunion with his former castmates in 2018.

“Felicity was such a specific show because it dealt with a specific time in those characters’ lives,” Foley, 48, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, April 20, when reflecting on the WB drama. “Freshmen in college through graduating college.”

Foley played one of Felicity Porter’s (Keri Russell) love interests Noel Crane from 1998 to 2002 as the characters navigated their college years in New York City. While he was fine with saying goodbye to his character in that moment, things changed when the cast reunited for the show’s 20th anniversary at the ATX TV Festival in June 2018.

“A few years ago, the cast got together for a panel discussion on its 20th anniversary. Being around them, being on stage again changed my mind,” the Scandal alum said. “I missed working with them and I would give it another shot.”

Foley was previously dubbed as the “lone holdout” from the cast when speaking with the Today show in June 2018.

“I still get people who come and up say, ‘Oh, I loved Felicity! I was Team Ben, but …” the Kansas native said at the time, calling the role “life-changing.”

While in Austin for the 2018 TV festival, Scott Speedman, who played Felicity’s high school crush Ben Covington, said there was “absolutely” a chance of a reboot. Russell, 45, threw out a possible story line, saying, “Let’s do a Felicity Christmas, like, we go to Hawaii episode. That would be great.”

During the cast’s panel, Russell further explained how wonderful it was to be part of something that has had such a lasting impression on its viewers.

“The beauty of the show, as always, [was] this really simple idea that I feel is very relatable. This romantic idea … that a lot of times, when you’re young, [there’s] this chance to change your life completely,” the Americans alum said at the time. “Everyone can look back on that one moment: ‘I wish I would have chosen him or taken that chance.’ That was the sweetness, beauty and the truth of the show. And that’s what we got to live out through Felicity. She did, she took the risks. She jumped. That was the strength and core story of the show.”

Felicity ran for four seasons on The WB. It also starred Tangi Miller as Elena Tyler, Greg Grunberg as Sean Blumberg, Amanda Foreman as Meghan Rotundi and Amy Jo Johnson as Julie Emrick.