Hot off the press! DJ HARBER is set to release his new single, “Savior” featuring Axel, on Friday, July 19, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The song will showcase what is quickly becoming the 22-year-old’s signature sound of tropical pop, making it the perfect tune to include on all of your summer playlists. It was cowritten with Axel Engström and Nisha Asnani, who are best known for their work on Lost Frequencies’ “All or Nothing” and Gryffin, Illenium and Daya’s “Feel Good,” respectively.

The vibe of “Savior” is jazzy, funky and emotional, with Dave Berg featured on guitar in the verses.

The release will come hot on the heels of HARBER and Lexy Panterra’s collaboration, “More Than You,” which was on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart for eight consecutive weeks and peaked at No. 21. EDM stars The Chainsmokers, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Chantel Jeffries are among those who have given the track their seal of approval.

The “More Than You” music video debuted on Panterra’s YouTube channel on March 22. It has since amassed more than 140,000 views. HARBER also released an acoustic rendition of the single, on which he showcased his talent behind the piano.

HARBER hit the EDM scene in the summer of 2018 with “Summer You.” He has since been featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist, and his songs have been played on radio stations including Z100, Hot 97 and SiriusXM. His sophomore single, “Me and My Friends” featuring Angel Taylor, spent three consecutive weeks on Apple Music’s Breaking Dance/EDM playlist.

The New York native is also a producer who has remixed songs by The Chainsmokers, Dan + Shay, Khalid and Normani, Fountains of Wayne and Lost Kings. He made his Miami Music Week debut earlier this year and recently donated half of his New York City concert ticket proceeds to the nonprofit suicide prevention organization To Write Love on Her Arms.

