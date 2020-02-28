Round 2? It looks that way! Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio first locked lips during season 1 of Jersey Shore, in the summer of 2009.

A little over 10 years later, it looks like they’re doing it again. In a new promo for season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jenni, 35, parties the night away at her “Divorce Party” and Pauly, 39, jokes that this is the time to make his move.

“Me and Jenni are going to hook up,” he says in the sneak peek. While out at a club, he bends down and their lips get very close to touching before the video fades out. Later, she lays in bed and admits, “I love Pauly,” while he debates going into her room.

In another scene, Jenni lays next to a sleeping Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Angelina Pivarnick tells her, “I know he has feelings for you.” He later comes into the room and climbs on top of Jenni.

Jenni and Roger Mathews divorced in September 2018, making this the first time in years that she’s been single at the same time as Pauly. However, he opened up to Us Weekly in April about their close bond and was adamant that it was harmless.

“She’s a great girl, she’s awesome,” he told Us exclusively at the time. “But she is like a sister to us, she’s like family. I wouldn’t want to cross that line again.”

In March 2019, Jenni began dating wrestler Zach Carpinello. While the 24-year-old and the reality star have had an on-off relationship since he was introduced on the show and accused of flirting with Pivarnick, 33, the pair are back together.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.