ABC’s new drama Doctor Odyssey takes place on a cruise ship — but how many of the show’s cast members have actually set sail on the high seas?

Us Weekly asked Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo and other stars of the series about their cruise ship bona fides during the red carpet premiere of Doctor Odyssey in Los Angeles on September 18. While many of them were willing to travel across the briny deep in the future, most of them hadn’t ever actually been on a cruise.

Jackson, who plays ship doctor Max Bankman, said that he hasn’t personally been on a cruise, but Paris Barclay, who directed Doctor Odyssey’s pilot episode, is apparently a big fan of big ships.

“Paris is the cruise guy,” Jackson, 46, exclusively told Us. “He’s the one.”

Keep reading to find out what the rest of Doctor Odyssey’s cast had to say about their experience (or lack thereof) on cruise ships:

Joshua Jackson

While the Canada native hasn’t been on a cruise, he’s gotten his sea legs on other vessels. “I have been on boats a couple of times,” he explained. “I’m pretty fond of my portion of the world, the Strait of Georgia and the San Juan Islands off the coast of Washington and British Columbia. I think a big cruise ship is not really — it’s not my [thing].”

Stephanie Shepherd

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who guest stars on an episode, last went on a cruise as a child. “I’m not a cruiser,” she told Us. “I’ve only taken one cruise in my life, back when I was a kid with my mom. I would take a Ryan Murphy cruise. We would definitely take a cruise. I feel like we would do Greece, bop around, maybe there. We have a good time wherever we go.”

Chord Overstreet

Like Shepherd, the Glee alum hasn’t cruised since he was a kid. “But my brother’s obsessed with going on cruises,” he said, adding that if he went now, he’d go “wherever I could bounce around the most in warm weather, so probably the Caribbean.”

Phillipa Soo

The Broadway star, who plays Nurse Avery Morgan, has “never” been on a cruise. “I just haven’t found myself on one,” she explained. “I’ve been on boats, but I’ve never been on a cruise where I sleep there.”

Should she ever find the sea calling her, she has a destination in mind: “Someone once told me to do a cruise along the coast of France. My parents did it, and it was a bike trip and a cruise. You put all your stuff on the boat and then you bike along the coast to stop off at the different ports after your long day of biking, and your stuff is on the boat and it’s following you down the coast. That sounds like a lot of fun. I mean, I might have to train for it. I feel like I’m not in the right shape for that right now, but that would be really fun.”

Sean Teale

Teale, who appears as Nurse Tristan Silva, has also “never” set foot on a cruise ship — and Doctor Odyssey hasn’t convinced him to book a stateroom. “I don’t know if it’s making me want to do one,” he joked. “These are hectic. These cruises are stressful. If I wanted to go on any cruise, it would be on the Odyssey. I’ll say that much. It’s a special boat.”

With reporting by Lanae Brody