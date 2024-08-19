Freddie Freeman was sidelined during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Sunday, August 18, game following a hand injury one day prior.

Freeman, 34, wasn’t on Sunday’s starting lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals due to jamming his middle finger on his right hand, ESPN reported. The Dodgers still pulled out a win over the Cardinals with a final score of 2-1.

The first baseman was injured during the team’s matchup in St. Louis on Saturday, August 17, which the Dodgers lost 5-2. Freeman’s finger was jammed during the sixth inning when a grounder by Nolan Gorman ricocheted off his right hand. He remained in the game through the seventh inning before exiting.

Although Freeman’s X-rays were negative, MLB.com correspondent Juan Toribio noted on Saturday that his availability to play will be determined on a day-to-day basis.

Related: Baseball Is Back — and Fans Can’t Get Enough of These Hot MLB Dads Take me out to the ballgame takes on a different meaning when your dad is an MLB player like Clayton Kershaw or Freddie Freeman. Kershaw, who has been an All-star a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2008, has long been a fan favorite in L.A. He also has plenty of fans at home […]

“I was a little nervous when my finger blew up like that,” Freeman told reporters of his swollen finger after Saturday’s game via The Orange County Register. “It just started getting bigger and bigger, and as you guys know, when you jam something, it just kind of swells and gets tight.”

He explained, “It was kind of hurting to throw, so best to get me out and get some ice on it and see how we do the next day.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters on site on Sunday that Freeman’s finger was “worse today and can’t grip a bat,” according to “Dodgers Talk” host David Vassegh.

Related: Freddie Freeman Family Guide: Meet His Wife and 3 Kids MLB star Freddie Freeman shares three sons with his wife, Chelsea Freeman. The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman became a dad in September 2016 when he and Chelsea welcomed son Charlie. Nearly five years later, Freddie and Chelsea, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed two sons six weeks apart, one via surrogate. Brandon came […]

Roberts confirmed to ESPN on Sunday that Freeman’s injury could keep him off the field for a few more games. “I can’t see him playing [Monday],” he said.

Freeman’s jammed finger comes just weeks after he made his return to the Dodgers on August 5 following an eight-game break during which time his son Maximus, 3, was in the ICU.

During Freeman’s first game back this month, his teammates wore “#MaxStrong” shirts during practice to honor Maximus, who suffered a health emergency in late July.

The Freeman family made headlines last month when Freddie’s wife, Chelsea Freeman, revealed that Maximus was hospitalized after being unable to stand or walk. Chelsea, who married the MLB player in 2014, revealed on August 1 that Maximus was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, which they described as “a rare neurological condition that is especially rare in children.”

The Mayo Clinic defines Guillain-Barré syndrome as a condition that causes the immune system to attack the body’s nerves, causing “weakness, numbness or paralysis.”

Freddie also shares sons Charlie, 7, and Brandon, 3, who was born three months before Maximus via surrogacy, with Chelsea. In the wake of Maximus’ illness, Freddie took a leave of absence from the team to be with his family.

After eight days in the Pediatric ICU, Maximus returned home, but the couple said he still had a long way to go. Before Freddie’s own injury this weekend, Chelsea gave fans an update on Maximus’ health.

“We have seen a lot of progress in the last week and a half. Max is mostly sleeping through the night again,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, August 16. “He is sitting unassisted and even started army crawling the last few days. Our life consists of doctor appointments, physical therapy, and lots of pool time ☀️. We are so happy with how well Max has been progressing.”