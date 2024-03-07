Dorit Kemsley is slamming Crystal Kung Minkoff’s claim that she was late to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 13 reunion.

“What nonsense,” Dorit, 47, wrote via her Instagram comment section on Wednesday, March 6, in response to a fan saying she arrived “2 hours” after the reset of her castmates. “Our arrivals were timestamped in the first reunion episode. Crystal’s claim that I was 2 hours late to set because I was doing Tik Tok’s is nothing more than another bold-faced lie out of her mouth.”

Doria noted that the “entire cast and crew” were aware that she was dealing with an “unfortunate wardrobe malfunction” with her dress that involved a broken zipper. “The brilliant wardrobe team that were hired had no choice but to sew me into the dress which didn’t take anywhere near 2 hours,” she explained, before claiming that the Tik Tok videos she posted at the reunion were made “after” filming was done. “You can see it was dark outside!” she said.

Crystal, however, reacted to the comment after reading it, disagreeing with Dorit’s recollection of events.

“Sorry, but nope!!” she replied in the comments section of @QueenofBravo’s Instagram post which shared Dorit’s comment. “Those time stamps are wrong (love you Bravo!) it’s not dark at 7:30am. And you don’t leave the trailer at 10:30 and walk 15 steps and it’s all of a sudden 11:30. And we filmed the first segment without Dorit that began at 11:45 because Andy was getting restless – as were we. Stop the cap and just respect other’s time.”

The back and forth between the costars comes after part 1 of the RHOBH season 13 reunion aired on Wednesday, February 28. On the show, viewers saw Dorit show up last to set while everyone else was ready and in place on the couches, which annoyed both the women and host Andy Cohen.

“Oh, my God, I’m so glad I got here at 8:15 while we wait for Dorit’s dress to be sewed,” Cohen, 55, was caught saying on camera at one point.

After the episode aired, Crystal noted that she and her costars were especially frustrated when they saw Dorit had recorded a Mean Girls lip-sync TikTok while she was getting dressed.

“We were watching all these videos of her playing around in there,” Crystal revealed while appearing on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, February 29. “It’s, like, rude. I’d rather sleep in or take my kids to school. I don’t want to leave at 5 [a.m.]”

This isn’t the first time Dorit and Crystal have been involved in drama with each other. During RHOBH season 13, the two got into an argument when Crystal was accused of calling the cast unintelligent and Dorit responded by calling her a “child bride.” (Crystal is married to Rob Minkoff, who is 20 years her senior.)

When the tense moment was brought back up at the reunion, Crystal was still visibly upset about it. “That is a disgusting thing to say,” she told Dorit. She went on to explain why it was so hurtful, adding, “OK, I’m an Asian person. … As an Asian person, calling someone a child bride is the equivalent to a mail-order bride.”

Part 2 of the RHOBH reunion airs Wednesday, March 13 at 8/7c. on Bravo.