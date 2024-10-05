Former Dancing With the Stars partners Rylee Arnold and Harry Jowsey did not get into a fight at the latest episode taping, according to pro Ezra Sosa.

Ezra, 23, clarified what happened between Rylee, 19, and Harry, 27, during the Tuesday, October 1, DWTS taping in a recent TikTok Live stream.

“Regarding the tea behind whatever happened at the last show — which technically never happens because it’s gonna happen next Monday — here I am just minding my business in rehearsal and then I look at my phone and 10 people send me a link to a TikTok of, like, me getting in the way of something between Harry and Rylee,” Ezra, said on Friday, October 4. “That’s super hysterical because that never happened.”

He continued, “I, literally, was like, ‘What?’ I remember seeing it and just laughed so hard because I just don’t know how that would have come across. I actually debunked it.”

In his social media deep-dive, Ezra found out that a Reddit user claimed to be at Tuesday’s taping. The audience member reportedly witnessed Rylee appear to ignore Harry at the end of the performances when Ezra pulled her away.

“Can confirm that I did not have beef with Harry,” Ezra stated on Friday. “I don’t think Harry and Rylee interacted, and if they did, I wasn’t involved. I don’t even know what happened.”

Ezra continued, “Full transparency when I saw all this happening, it made me seem like a coo bada— for supporting my friend Rylee, which is totally my vibe. But, it’s just not the truth and just doesn’t sit right with me.”

Ezra further apologized “if that’s the not narrative [fans] wanted,” considering there was no bad blood whatsoever.

“I definitely felt like I had to clear the air with that because it wasn’t sitting right with me especially if I was involved,” Ezra concluded. “I just don’t like the fact that misinformation was out there. So, there you have it, folks.”

Neither Rylee nor Harry have publicly addressed the rumored feud. Us Weekly reached out for comment.

Harry was Rylee’s first celebrity partner on DWTS season 32, where they came in sixth place. During the season, the pair sparked dating speculation after being spotted holding hands outside of the ballroom.

“I’m sorry if this answer breaks some hearts, but I’m here to confirm once and for all, Rylee and I have never been [in] any type of relationship,” the Too Hot to Handle alum later said on his “Boyfriend Material” podcast in May. “We never leaned into it. We never were putting on an act or anything like that. It was just organic. … What you saw is kind of how it was. That was just amazing love and amazing friendship, and just an amazing bond that we had together.”

Rylee is currently paired with Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik for DWTS season 33, which returns to ABC Monday, October 7, at 8 p.m. ET.