Former Dancing With the Stars partners Rylee Arnold and Harry Jowsey have reunited.

Jowsey, 26, joined Arnold, 18, on the Dancing With the Stars Tour on Tuesday, February 20, performing their first routine together since they competed on season 32. Ahead of the live show, the pair got fans excited by sharing hilarious TikToks on their respective accounts.

In one clip, Arnold popped her head into a doorway while mouthing the lyrics to Muni Long’s “Made For Me.” Jowsey then stared at his reflection in a mirror before the duo did a quick dance. They chest bumped as Arnold fell into Jowsey, who then hopped onto Arnold for a piggy back ride as she spun him around.

“First show tonight for harry!!!!🫶🏼🪩✨ @Harry Jowsey @DWTS Live!” Arnold captioned the post.

Jowsey also shared a social media video in which he joked he had “forgotten” all their past choreography.

“Excuse me, I need your help,” he mouthed over a popular TikTok audio. “You need to kill me,” he joked, as Arnold smiled in the background.

“First show in 20 mins wish me luck,” he captioned the post. Arnold later gushed in the comments section that Jowsey “smashed it” on stage.

During the show, the duo performed their dance form week 1 of DWTS, a cha cha to Justin Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body.” They also performed part of their most memorable group dances, including a routine to PSY’s “Gangnam Style.”

Throughout the DWTS season, Arnold and Jowsey sparked dating rumors due to their undeniable chemistry. Although they denied having a romantic connection, the two often praised their bond.

“[Rylee’s] never in a bad mood and she’s always bubbly and brings me up when I’m feeling a little bit flat,” Jowsey exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023. “I feel like everyone needs that in a person in their life. She’s everything you could ever dream of.”

Arnold, meanwhile, gushed that Jowsey is the “sweetest person you’ll ever meet” and is “so fun to be around.”

DWTS cohost Julianne Hough also raised eyebrows after referring to the pair as “lovebirds” in October 2023, asking Jowsey what he liked about working with Arnold.

“She’s just beautiful and amazing,” told Hough, 35.

Shortly after being eliminated from the show in November 2023, Jowsey joined Arnold’s family to celebrate Thanksgiving. While getting ready for their meal, Arnold shared via TikTok that Jowsey gifted her with a $15,000 Van Cleef bracelet as a “thank you” for teaching him how to dance.

“You guys, I can’t believe he got it for me,” she said while giving fans a look at the dainty jewelry. “I think it is literally the most beautiful bracelet I’ve ever seen. I’m the luckiest girl ever. Wow. It’s so cute.”