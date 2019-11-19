



A tough week. Hannah Brown apologized to Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba during the Monday, November 18, episode after seemingly shooting her down during rehearsals.

“I just want to say I’m so sorry if it seemed like I was dismissive of you trying to help me,” the reality star, 25, told the Talk cohost, 51, after her first dance on Monday night. “I had a really hard day that day; it was really emotional learning my contemporary and I didn’t handle my emotions well and I know you’re trying to help me. … I just wanted to say I’m so sorry.”

Inaba accepted her apology and even asked to hug her and they embraced. Brown reiterated her thoughts on the situation while talking to cohost Erin Andrews.

“I never thought they were trying to attack me. I want the critiques because I want to get better,” the former Bachelorette said. “I think it was just a compilation of everything that I was going through that day.”

In the package ahead of her dance, Brown began crying after Inaba joined her rehearsal and said the former pageant queen seemed like she was doubting herself. When Inaba tried to hug her, the Bachelor alum told Inaba not to touch her. However, she then explained that she felt the judges’ critiques on her were more personal, something that was hurtful. Inaba was shocked and also got choked up, letting Brown know that wasn’t her intention.

Brown also hinted that her emotions were running high due to the team’s second dance of the week, which was taking an emotional toll on her. Alan Bersten and Brown performed a contemporary routine to Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me,” a song she related to because of her experience on The Bachelorette.

While rehearsing the second number, she broke down in tears to Bersten, 25, revealing she thought she could trust Jed Wyatt — the man she chose at the end of season 15 — and then was torn apart when she found out he had a girlfriend at home all along. When Bersten asked her how it felt, she revealed, “I didn’t know what was next, really. Like, what just happened to my life?”

