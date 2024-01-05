Harry Jowsey proved to be a loyal friend to his Dancing With the Stars costar Lele Pons.

On Thursday, January 4, the official Billboard account shared a hilarious video via TikTok of Pons, 27, talking about her New Year’s resolution alongside Jowsey, 26, at the Billboard Music Awards Party on November 19, 2023. “Me and my husband are trying to see,” she said while cutting herself off, adding, “We might have a …. I might be pregnant after.” Jowsey then took covered Pons’ mouth with his hand while giggling.

She pulled his hand off of her and continued, “Me and my husband are trying to talk about [having a baby] so you never know!” (Pons and rapper Guaynaa tied the knot in March 2023.)

Later on Thursday, Pons saw the video and shared her thoughts on the viral moment.

“Bro i was so drunk nooooo😅,” she commented. Pons also dueted the video while shaking her head and covering her face. “I’m never drinking again,” Pons captioned the post. “WHAT AM I SAYING!????!?”

Jowsey teased Pons in her comments section, writing, “Never drinking again 😭😭😂😂.” Pons was quick to reply, calling Jowsey a “real one” for attempting to save her.

Jowsey and Pons met while competing against each other during season 32 of DWTS and have remained close friends.

After Pons and pro Brandon Armstrong got eliminated during the show’s Music Video night in November 2023, fans were upset to see her leave instead of Jowsey, who scored below her.

“Don’t know who is out here voting for Harry every week but yall gotta stop! Lele had no business getting eliminated,” one social media user said via X. Another added, “This season is beyond rigged,” while a third fan wrote, “How the hell was Lele eliminated but Harry is still in the competition?”

The following day, Pons and Jowsey met up to prove they had no beef. “I just wanna say that Harry is one of my favorites,” Pons said in a video shared via his Snapchat Story. “He texted me last night, he was like, ‘Lele is there any way that i can leave and you can stay and that i can replace you?’ I was like, ‘Harry, please win this for me.’”

Jowsey backed Pons up, “I don’t understand it. You guys just gotta vote. That’s it.”

After Jowsey and pro Rylee Arnold got eliminated later that month, Pons again supported him by commenting a sweet message on his Instagram.

“Dwts would not be the same without you and Rylee,” she wrote, adding, “The joy you guys brought to everyone on set! Forever grateful for you both! So happy we got our first 10 together and the memories shared😂 BEST TEAM DANCE !!!!!!!! YOUNG-N-STYLE.”

Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy went on to win season 32 of DWTS.