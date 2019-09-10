



Moving on! After ABC opted to not cast pro dancers Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev on Dancing With the Stars’ 28th season, the duo revealed their excitement to choreograph for So You Think You Can Dance’s current season on Monday, September 9.

Burgess, 34, shared a pic of herself posing with Chigvintsev, 37, with the Fox show’s logo behind them. She noted this was her “first time” working on the competition series since season 5.

“It’s always an honor creating for this show and the incredible talent but getting to do it with this guy was just 🙌🏻,” she captioned the photo. “@theartemc your talent and teaching skills are wonderful and next level. I say let’s do more of this☺️ maybe #redvelvet can be our choreography name 😉 (no shipping please loves, be respectful 💗).”

Burgess then praised the SYTYCD contestants who have been tasked with performing the quickstep routine the DWTS alums created, adding: “We are so proud of you for conquering an incredibly difficult dance and making it look fun, exciting and easy.”

Sharing the same snap as Burgess, Chigvintsev complimented the Australian dancer and the show’s contenders. “Such amazing new talent on this series,” he wrote via Instagram. “Choreographing with @sharnaburgess is a joy. Definitely agree, would love to do some more!”

Burgess first revealed that she was choreographing with Chigvintsev for SYTYCD on September 3, saying via her Instagram Stories that they had “teamed up” and were “doing a routine.” Their dance will appear on Monday’s episode of the long-running series.

ABC unveiled DWTS’ season 28 cast on August 21 during Good Morning America. While Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy were announced as some of the pros set to return, Burgess and Chigvintsev did not make the cut.

Chigvintsev, who first joined the show in season 19, expressed how “sad” he felt to not be returning this season.

“It has given me recognition as a dancer, choreographer and a teacher,” the Russian-born dancer wrote on August 21. “I have had so many beautiful memories with all of my celebrity partners! They all have shaped me into the person that I am today. Special thank you goes to all the people behind the camera who work extremely hard to not only impress our fans, but to make our pro dancer’s visions come to life.”

Burgess, who won DWTS last season with Bobby Bones, said she “can’t help but be grateful for the time and the journey” despite being “sad not to be back.”

“After nearly 9 years I feel like I grew up on the show,” she wrote at the time. “I am going to truly miss creating, story telling and performing for you all. I’ll miss giving the transformative power of dance to the person in front of me, and I’ll miss seeing my Dwts family every day and watching them work their craft in ways that inspire me.”

So You Think You Can Dance airs on Fox Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Dancing With the Stars will return to ABC on Monday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

