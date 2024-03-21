Dylan Dreyer is the latest Today cohost to take a brief (and unexplained) absence from the NBC morning show.

Dreyer, 42, did not join Craig Melvin and Al Roker on the third hour of Today on Thursday, March 21. Though the reason for the meteorologist’s absence was not specified, Saturday Today coanchor Laura Jarrett was on hand to fill in. Jarrett, 40, took over for Today With Hoda and Jenna cohost Jenna Bush Hager one day prior.

Jarrett has also served as a replacement for Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb throughout the week as the broadcasters are on spring break trips with their families. Kotb, 59, gave fans a glimpse at her vacation via Instagram, captioning a Monday, March 18, sunset beach pic with a single red heart.

Dreyer’s fellow third hour cohost Sheinelle Jones has also been absent from the show this week.

Before missing the Today show on Thursday, Dreyer gave fans an inside look into her life raising sons Calvin, 7, Oliver, 4, and Rusty, 2, with her husband, Brian Fichera.

“Well that took a turn! #boys,” she captioned a screenshot of a text from Fichera via Instagram on Wednesday, March 20, which featured a photo of broken glass on a table. “Boys are great!! Mornings good!” Fichera wrote alongside the pic.

While further details have not been revealed, Dreyer seemingly hinted that she was spending her day off from Today in New Jersey by sharing an Instagram pic of her bologna and eggs breakfast. “Must be in NJ #iykyk,” she wrote on Thursday.

Dreyer and Fichera tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed Calvin four years later, followed by Oliver in 2020 and Rusty in 2021. She frequently shares photos of her kids via social media, including snaps from a family trip to the circus earlier this month.

“If you go to the circus with @fishlense, you will get one of everything!” she captioned an Instagram slideshow on March 10, showing Fichera and their boys enjoying the show while wielding light-up swords and light sticks. “What an awesome day with the boys @ringling … I thought it would be magical seeing it through their eyes, but it was pure magic through my own too! What incredible performers!! Well done!!”

Earlier this week, Dreyer made headlines for revealing she sometimes showers with all three of her sons to make their bedtime routine more efficient. “When I shower at night, if I can get all three in the shower with me so I can get everybody bathed at once, we’re good to go!” she told the Daily Mail on Monday.

She added: “It’s getting a little weird now that my oldest is seven, so he doesn’t do the shower thing anymore, he’ll be in the bath while I take a shower. But you know, I put the towel on pretty quickly, I don’t linger.”