Mary Poppins Returns was practically perfect in every way, so of course, fans are eager for a sequel. As it turns out, star Emily Blunt is too.

As a mother, portraying the magical nanny was “beyond special,” Blunt exclusively told Us Weekly at the 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Film Awards Gala on Thursday, January 3. (She and husband John Krasinski have two daughters: Hazel, 4, and Violet, 2.)

The 35-year-old actress also told Us and other reporters that a sequel to Mary Poppins Returns would be a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious idea. “With these guys? Yes!” she said of her colleagues on the film. “Any day of the week. We had fun, didn’t we? I’d say let’s do it again.”

A sequel might not be out of the question, either. Mary Poppins Returns — a sequel to 1964’s Mary Poppins, which starred Julie Andrews in the title role — has reportedly grossed $205 million worldwide so far. It has also earned critical approval and four Golden Globe nominations, including one for Blunt and one for costar Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Plus, Blunt has the admiration of actor Ben Whishaw, who played the adult Michael Banks in the film. “I think she is [a real-life Mary Poppins] because she’s kind of astonishing,” Whishaw exclusively told Us in November.

“She’d be [sitting] there with her child Violet on her lap, feeding her,” the 38-year-old continued. “All of the rest of us are exhausted and sort of moaning about everything, and she’d be there in the [tent] by the side of the studio and put her child aside, put it in the playpen with the nanny, and then she’d go and do this incredible … I find that kind of thing blows my mind. Yeah, I can only really do one thing at once, and even that’s a struggle.”

While fans await news of a Mary Poppins threequel, Blunt has another Disney film to focus on: She and Dwayne Johnson are starring in Jungle Cruise, an adventure flick based on the theme park attraction of the same name. The movie is due for release in July 2020.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

