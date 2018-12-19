Celebs were out and about this week, from Lin–Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt attending a screening of Mary Poppins Returns to Kate Beckinsale having a night out in Hollywood to Russell Westbrook handing out new shoes to kids in Oklahoma. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt were all smiles at the Cinema Society screening of Mary Poppins Returns sponsored by FIJI Water and Lindt Chocolate with an afterparty at The Top of The Standard in NYC.

— Russell Westbrook handed out new shoes and backpacks to over 350 kids at his Why Not? Foundation’s annual Christmas Party at the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City.

— Kate Beckinsale hung out with friends at the hotspot Doheny Room in West Hollywood.

— Audrina Patridge showed off her Bed Head styled hair at the Prey Swim swimwear show that featured decor by OC Balloon Bar and a DJ set by Caroline D’Amore at the home of Jonas Tahlin, the CEO of Absolut Elyx, in the Hollywood Hills.

— Tom Murro snapped selfies with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at West Edge during the afterparty for the world premiere of her new movie Second Act in NYC.

— Benny Blanco and music producer Andrew Watt celebrated with Tequila Don Julio 1942 at the Friends Keep Secrets – The Winter Classic album release party powered by Spotify.

— The Handmaid’s Tale star Sydney Sweeney was spotted dining at TAO Chicago where she enjoyed the crispy rice tuna, orange chicken, and satay of Chilean sea bass.

— Queen Latifah and Tisha Campbell-Martin attended the “WANTED” concert series, presented by MWP Entertainment Group in Los Angeles.

— NBA star Kobe Bryant paid a surprise holiday visit to the students of Oxford Preparatory Academy in Mission Viejo, CA. The inspired youth of Oxford Prep have had episodes of Kobe’s Granity Studios’ no. 1 Kids/Family Apple podcast, “The Punies,” implemented into their curriculum as a fun alternative learning technique that has encouraged creativity, joy and innovation in the students.

— Hollywood How2Girl Courtney Sixx teamed up with Marks Garden, whom she is launching a luxury floral line with in the spring, to unveil the 2019 Golden Globe flower arrangements at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

— Brandi Cyrus enjoyed the Wild Spirit Fragrances new holiday gift sets that she picked up at Walmart in Denver.

— The Backpack Kid performed his new single “Drip on Boat” at HYDE Sunset and danced during the Rolling Loud festival afterparty where he was introduced by sbe venue partner Frankie Delgado.

— Fashion designer and television personality Whitney Port celebrated clean beauty with son Sonny, 1, at Biossance’s Miracle on Melrose, where the beauty brand took over the Melrose Place Farmer’s Market for a day filled with clean beauty, holiday surprises and delights.

— Tyga performed at FabFitFun’s holiday extravaganza in L.A. to celebrate the launch of the company’s winter box and surpassing one million members.

— Monét X Change, Aquaria and Kim Chi celebrated at the Nordstrom’s Men Store in NYC during their Holiday Drag Spectacular.

— Jerry O’Connell stayed hydrated with Harmless Harvest at the WeVillage Flexible Childcare’s holiday soiree benefitting the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation to support families affected by the Woolsey Fires.

— Artist and actor Aldis Hodge enjoyed a Bulleit Bourbon 3D-printed cocktail at the Bulleit 3D Printed Frontier launch night to celebrate the first-ever Bulleit 3D-printed bar in Oakland, California.

— Susan Sarandon and Chris Noth browsed the art Isabelle Bscher’s Galerie Gmurzynska in NYC.

