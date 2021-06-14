Room for improvement. Emily Ratajkowski and Amy Schumer may have liked many aspects of Judd Apatow‘s This Is 40 — but the model had one major problem with the film.

“So that movie is hilarious and very spot-on,” Ratajkowski, 30, explained during a conversation with Schumer, 40, at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, June 12. “I recommend everybody who has a husband or wife and kids to watch it [but] Megan Fox is treated in it so badly.”

The comedian then asked the “Blurred Lines” star whether the movie is interpreted differently over time.

“That movie is not aging well,” Ratajkowski replied.

Schumer, who worked with Apatow, 53, in her 2015 film, Trainwreck, didn’t mind calling out the producer involved with the project.

“It’s Judd Apatow,” the New York native added. “I don’t care, I’m ready to burn that bridge to the ground tonight.”

This Is 40 was released in 2012 and it also stars Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann, Jason Segel, Maude Apatow, John Lithgow and Melissa McCarthy. In the movie, Fox, 35, plays a character named Desi who is sexualized in several scenes.

Fox previously spoke out about her difficult relationship with Hollywood and the way her mental health suffered from her being publicly objectified.

“I feel like I was sort of out and in front of the #MeToo movement before the #MeToo movement happened, I was speaking out and saying, ‘Hey, these things are happening to me and they’re not OK,'” Fox told Diablo Cody in an Entertainment Tonight interview in September 2019. “And everyone was like, ‘Oh well, f–k you. We don’t care, you deserve it.’ Because everybody talked about how you looked or how you dressed or the jokes you made.”

The twosome discussed their cult horror film Jennifer’s Body and the lack of success it received during its 2009 release, possibly due to the way it was marketed at the time.

“There was so much going on with me at that time, that movie being picked apart was not at the top of [my list of concerns],” Fox added. “Because I had such a fraught relationship with the public, and the media, and journalists, and I was struggling so much at that time in general, this didn’t stand out as a particularly painful moment, it was just part of the mix.”

While the Tennessee native felt like the marketing for Jennifer’s Body was too focused on sexualizing her role in the film, she clarified that this was just part of an already existing pattern.

“It wasn’t just that movie, it was every day of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with,” she said at the time. “It preceded a breaking point for me.”