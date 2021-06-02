Her toughest critics? Emma Corrin can’t help but feel a little anxious knowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have watched some episodes of The Crown.

“It’s really interesting,” the 25-year-old, who plays the late Princess Diana on the Netflix series, told TheWrap in an interview published Tuesday, June 1. “Personally, I try not to engage with it because I feel like it’s a slippery slope and if I start worrying about who’s seen it and what they think, it becomes stressful.”

The Misbehaviour star said she can “sit comfortably” knowing creator Peter Morgan isn’t making a documentary. “It’s its own thing,” she noted. “But in a way, I suppose it can never be completely detached from the reality that it touches and that it’s influenced by.”

Corrin won a Golden Globe earlier this year for her portrayal of the Princess of Wales, and despite earning rave reviews for her performance, she still finds it “so strange” to receive such praise.

“If people really respond to something that you’ve worked really hard on, it is always the most wonderful feeling — because when I’m becoming a character, and especially with The Crown, I become so fond of the person that I brought to life, my version of her,” the My Policeman actress told the outlet. “And it meant so much, all the wonderful comments that I got.”

The Crown‘s first season premiered in November 2016, originally starring Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II. More than four years later, Meghan, 39, revealed during the pair’s CBS tell-all that she had “watched some of” the drama inspired by the British royal family.

Earlier this year, Harry, 36, got real about whether he believed the series was accurate during a candid segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

“They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fiction … but it’s loosely based on the truth,” the Duke of Sussex said in February. “It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that. I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself.”

The prince, who stepped back from his senior royal duties with Meghan in March 2020, noted that he’d want Damian Lewis to play him if the show continued with a modern story line. However, the creators have previously stated they had no plans to carry the series that far.

“As we started to discuss the story lines for series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” Morgan said in a July 2020 statement. “To be clear, series 6 will not bring us any closer to present day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”