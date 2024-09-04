Good things come to those who wait — and Eric Roberts has waited nearly 20 years to get his shot to compete on Dancing With the Stars.

“I was the first person they offered this show to 19 years ago,” Roberts, 68, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 4. “And I was in China making a movie and [had] a one-day overlap, and the movie wouldn’t let me go. So, here I am.”

Roberts went on to note that within those 19 years, he has since gotten “two titanium hips,” something his pro partner, Britt Stewart, told Us she isn’t worried about. “We’re going to get those titanium hips nice and juiced up and ready to move,” she declared.

Roberts was one of 13 celebrities who were announced as a part of the DWTS season 33 cast on Wednesday. He is known for his legendary acting resume, having appeared in over 800 movies and TV shows since beginning his career in the 1970s and scoring a 1986 Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his role in Runaway Train. Acting is a talent that runs in Eric’s family, as he is the brother of Julia Roberts and the father of Emma Roberts.

Eric told Us he kept his DWTS casting news a secret from his famous family, stating, “The only person who knows is my wife [Eliza Roberts]. They all found out on television today.”

As for whether he thinks any of his relatives will cheer him on in the show’s live audience, he quipped, “I’m avoiding it all.”

Despite being comfortable on the big and small screen, Eric — who told Us he doesn’t think he will take home the mirrorball trophy — noted that he was initially “scared to death” by Stewart, 34, and the prospect of competing on DWTS.

“This is hard and I’m not a dancer. She is a dancer, and she has to talk from the ground up with me and I felt terrible,” he shared. “But she makes me happy every day.”

Stewart, for her part, told Us she was very excited to learn she would be teaming up with the legendary performer for season 33. “What he has done in his career is so impressive and is amazing,” she gushed. “I am just grateful to have him as my partner and looking to bring him to light in the ballroom.”

In addition to competing on the ABC show’s new season, Stewart is also working on wedding planning with her fiancé, actor Daniel Durant, whom she previously competed with on DWTS season 31.

“Wedding plans are going amazing. We just set a date and we are so excited, and I just can’t wait to marry Daniel. I’m so excited,” Stewart shared. “It’s been so smooth. We’ve been in alignment throughout the whole thing and we’re just having so much fun with it.”

Dancing With the Stars season 33 premieres on ABC and Disney+ Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to watch the next day on Hulu.

With reporting Christina Garibaldi