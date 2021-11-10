Moving right along. Erika Jayne is still in the midst of a messy split from her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, but that doesn’t mean she’s pessimistic about the future.

“Everything’s good,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, said during a Tuesday, November 9, interview with Extra‘s special correspondent (and former Housewife) Teddi Mellencamp. “Life is turning in a positive direction.”

The Pretty Mess author added that it “feels so good to have the season over” after the final segment of RHOBH‘s four-part reunion aired earlier this month. As viewers know, much of season 11 focused on Erika’s split from Tom, 82, and the bankruptcy proceedings for his former law firm, Girardi Keese.

During the reunion, the Dancing With the Stars alum faced a ton of questions from host Andy Cohen about whether she knew anything about her ex’s business dealings. In part three, she finally weighed in on whether she thinks the former lawyer is guilty of misusing funds after nearly one year of silence on the matter.

“It does not look good,” the singer told Cohen, 53. “However, we still need to get to the bottom of it. Only one side of the story has been told. I feel terrible. This is not who I am. And I hope this is not who he is. … I hope that he has not done what is alleged here.”

One month after Erika announced her split from Tom in November 2020, the couple were accused in a lawsuit of embezzling funds meant for the families of plane crash victims. Earlier this year, the trustee handling the bankruptcy accused the reality star of misusing $25 million worth of funds to pay for her credit card bill, glam team, assistants and public relations.

The former Broadway star and her legal team have denied the allegations against her, but that didn’t keep her out of the hot seat during the RHOBH reunion. During part four, which aired on November 3, Erika claimed that she had recently confronted Tom about his legal trouble after months of not taking his calls.

“I’ve asked him how he could put me in this position,” she said. “[I asked], ‘Why would you leave me with millions of dollars of lawsuits pointed at me?’”

The Bravo personality also claimed that Tom, who was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s and dementia earlier this year, is no longer well enough to understand the magnitude of the allegations against him.

“Andy, he doesn’t even acknowledge anything,” she alleged during the episode. “None of it. It doesn’t even matter what he says because he’s incompetent. So I’m left holding the f—king bag.”