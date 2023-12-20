Sydney Sweeney is expecting an emotional return to the Euphoria set following the death of costar Angus Cloud.

“I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming, and I won’t see Angus on set,” the actress, 26, said in her Glamour UK cover story on Tuesday, December 19.

Sweeney credited her coworkers for helping her grieve Cloud’s loss. “[My costars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying, because it was just such a shock,” she said.” [At least] when we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other, and we’re there for each other, just in a different way than we’re able to when we’re all in very separate places in the world.”

She concluded: “It’s really interesting when someone passes away in our industry because they’re still alive in so many forms.”

Cloud played drug dealer Fezco on Euphoria, which premiered in 2019. Filming on season 3 of the hit HBO series is set to start in 2024 and air in 2025.

Cloud died on July 31 at age 25 following an accidental overdose.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family said in a statement. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

The statement went on to honor Cloud’s legacy. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” his loved ones continued. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Angus’ mother, Lisa Cloud, later denied rumors that her son died by suicide. In September, the Alameda County Coroner confirmed that Angus passed away of acute intoxication. He had cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines in his system at the time of his death.

Before his death, Angus was candid about his struggle with mental health and addiction. Euphoria creator Sam Levinson recalled making numerous attempts to help Angus as the actor struggled to stay sober.

“I looked him in the eye and I knew that he wasn’t doing well,” Levinson, 38, told People in September about helping Angus enter a 30-day in-patient program. “At the same time, I’ve been in these situations before where you’re trying to get someone clean. And I just said to him, ‘I love working with you and we’ve got this amazing season planned and stuff, but I need you to be sober because I got to be able to rely on you.'”

Levinson was determined to support Angus amid his battle with addiction. “I could always feel that he didn’t want [sobriety] as much as we all wanted it for him,” the executive producer noted. “That’s where it gets tricky because the whole world can want it for you. But he didn’t want it. It’s just the self-destructive side of addiction and it outweighs everything. But you can’t give up on people. I wasn’t going to let anyone give up on him.”