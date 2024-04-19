Taylor Swift’s latest body of work features some of her most mature lyrics to date.

Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, and a bonus extended version titled TTPD: The Anthology, on Friday, April 19. Touching on themes of love, heartbreak and angst, Swift, 34, made several references to drugs and alcohol (plus cigarettes) across the album’s 31 brand-new songs.

In the song “Florida!!!,” a collab between Swift and Florence and the Machine, Swift and Florence Welch sing “Florida is one hell of a drug” while singing about a breakup. The track is heavily rumored to be about Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn: how her Eras Tour shows in Tampa, Florida, marked the first she performed after news of their split broke in April 2023.

“Tell me I’m despicable, say it’s unforgivable / What a crash, what a rush, f—k me up, Florida,” the pair sing in the song’s bridge. “It’s one hell of a drug / It’s one hell of a drug/ Love loves me like this and I want to resist / So take me to Florida.”

Keep scrolling to read every reference Swift makes about substances in the lyrics of The Tortures Poets Department album:

‘Fortnight’

The album’s first single is speculated to be about Swift’s whirlwind romance with The 1975’s Matty Healy. The song’s title could be a reference to the length of their relationship as they dated for less than two months in spring 2023.

“I was a functioning alcoholic / ‘Til nobody noticed my new aesthetic,” Swift sings in the song’s opening verse, going on to state in the second verse, “All my mornings are Mondays stuck in an endless February / I took the miracle move-on drug, the effects were temporary.”

‘The Tortured Poets Department’

“You smoked, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist,” Swift sings in the second verse of the breakup track, which is also rumored to be inspired by Healy, 35.

‘But Daddy I Love Him’

Another potential track inspired by Healy, Swift seemingly shaded critics of her relationship with the musician. The duo’s romance was slammed by many Swifties because of controversial comments made by Healy in the past.

“All the wine moms are still holdin’ out, but f—k ‘em, it’s over,” Swift sang in response to haters.

‘Florida!!!’

“You can beat the heat if you beat the charges too / They said I was a cheat, I guess it must be true,” Swift opens the song. “And my friends all smell like weed or little babies / And this city reeks of driving myself crazy.”

Calling the song’s titular state “one hell of a drug” in the chorus, Swift goes on to sing, “The hurricane with my name when it came / I got drunk and I dared it to wash me away / Barricaded in the bathroom with a bottle of wine / Well, me and my ghosts, we had a hell of a time.”

‘Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?’

“I’m always drunk on my own tears, isn’t that what they all said?” Swift sings in the bridge of song, in which she discusses rumors about her life. “That I’ll sue you if you step on my lawn. That I’m fearsome and I’m wretched ad I’m wrong. Put narcotics into all of my songs / and that’s why you’re still singin’ along.”

‘I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)’

In the track 11 tune, Swift seemingly states that is the only one who can tame her bad boy partner, leading many to believe the song was written about Healy.

“The smoke cloud billows out of his mouth / Like a freight train through a small town,” she sings in the song’s opening line. “The jokes that he told across the bar / Were revolting and far too loud.”

‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’

Unlike other songs rumored to be about Healy, Swift appears to express her disappointment about certain aspects of their relationship in this track.

“You tried to buy some pills / From a friend of friends of mine,” she states in the first verse. “They just ghosted you / now you know what it feels like.”

‘The Alchemy’

Given the title’s connections to chemistry, Swift makes several references to substances in TTPD’s penultimate song. In the tracks’ opening line, she sings, “This happens once every few lifetimes / These chemicals hit me like white wine.”

She goes on the state in the chorus: “He jokes that ‘It’s heroin, but this time with an E / ‘Cause the sign on your heart / Said it’s still reserved for me.” In the tune’s bridge, she also makes a reference to “beer stickin’” to the floor.”

‘Clara Bow’

“This town is fake, but you’re the real thing / Breath of fresh air through smoke rings,” Swift sings in the chorus of TTPD’s ending track, which is inspired by the life of silent film star Clara Bow.

‘The Black Dog’

Kicking off TTPD: The Anthology’s bonus tracks, the pop star mentions a bar called The Black Dog while singing about struggles experienced after a breakup.

“Six weeks of breathin’ clean air / I still miss the smoke,” the bridge states. “Were you makin’ fun of me? / With some esoteric joke?”

‘The Albatross’

“Cross your thoughtless heart / Only liquor anoints you,” Swift sings on the revenge-themed track. “She’s the albatross / She is here to destroy you.”

‘Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus’

While telling the story of discovering a partner had cheated, Swift sings, “You said some things that I can’t unabsorb / You turned me into an idea of sorts / You needed me, but you needed drugs more.”

‘So High School’

In one of the album’s more upbeat tracks, Swift seemingly compares her current romance with Travis Kelce to being similar to a high school power couple. “From smokin’ your jokes all damn night / The bring of a wrinkle in time / Bittersweet 6 suddenly,” she sings in the chorus.

‘I Look in People’s Windows’

Reminiscing about a past relationship, Swift sings in the song’s chorus, “I look in people’s windows / Transfixed by rose golden glows / They have their friends over to drink nice wine.”