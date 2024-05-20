Colin Jost has had to laugh off several jokes about his wife, Scarlett Johansson, during season 49 of Saturday Night Live.

Johansson, who married the “Weekend Update” co-anchor in October 2020 after meeting her on the set of SNL, previously admitted that she’s been nervous to watch the NBC variety show.

“I now rarely watch [SNL] without having a sense of … not overwhelming panic, just like a slight underwhelming panic because I just feel like at any moment something’s going to fall apart,” Johansson said during a July 2021 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “And that’s the excitement of SNL and for all audiences, right? Because it’s absolutely live.”

Johansson, who welcomed son Cosmo with Jost in August 2021, added that watching the show hits a little different for her. “But when you’re emotionally invested in it, and not just entertained by it, it takes on a little bit of a different life,” she said at the time.

Keep scrolling for more jokes about Johansson on SNL from the 2023-2024 season:

Related: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost: A Timeline of Their Relationship A happy ending for ScarJost! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s love story is one for the books. The Golden Globe nominee and the Saturday Night Live star were first spotted together in May 2017 at an afterparty celebrating the NBC variety show’s season 42 finale. They continued to be hot and heavy through the summer, […]

Johansson’s Body

During a “Weekend Update” joke swap (during which the anchors read each other’s jokes without previewing them), Michael Che penned a reference to Johansson.

“Oh, God,” Jost quipped in the May finale, when he read his wife’s name on the teleprompter. “ChatGPT has released a new voice assistant feature inspired by Scarlett Johansson’s AI character in Her. I’ve never bothered to watch because without that body, what’s the point of listening?”

Jost quickly placed his face into his hands, before continuing on. “So Rabbi Jill,” Jost said, referring to the religious figure whom Che tapped to join the segment. “If you’re here, who’s controlling the weather?”

Related: 'SNL' Stars Who Landed A-List Romances Comedy couples! Saturday Night Live may be known for bringing laughs to viewers, but it’s also brought tons of stars together. From old-school SNL veterans like Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray, to more recent stars such as Colin Jost and Pete Davidson, a ton of the late-night staple’s cast has met their significant others while […]

Ferry Costs

Jost made his own crack at his wife — who’s starred as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2010.

“This year marks the first time since 2009 that a Marvel movie has not kicked off the summer movie season,” Jost said during a May episode of SNL. “[It] better be a one-time thing because a lot of people rely on Marvel movies to pay for the ferries they bought.”

Related: Scarlett Johansson’s Dating History: Colin Jost, Ryan Reynolds, More Take a look back at Scarlett Johansson's previous relationships — including her marriages to French journalist Romain Dauriac and Ryan Reynolds

Johansson’s Movies

Johansson was again caught in the crossfire of Jost and Che’s joke swap.

“New York state now allows movie theaters to serve alcohol, which is how I’m finally able to enjoy my wife’s little art movies,” Jost said during a December episode of SNL as a picture of Johansson as Black Widow came on to the screen.

Jost proceeded to briefly close his eyes as he shook his head and continued with the joke. “I’m kidding, honey,” he said. “I love all of your movies. And If you asked me, you’re an even better Black Widow than Coretta Scott King.”

Jost rested his head in his hands as he sat next to a special guest, who was playing a character named Hattie Davis, a fictional civil rights activist, whom Che enlisted for part of the segment.