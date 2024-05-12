Colin Jost is very happy to be Mr. Scarlett Johansson and enjoys all the perks that come with it.

“This year marks the first time since 2009 that a Marvel movie has not kicked off the summer movie season,” Jost, 41, deadpanned during the Saturday, May 11, episode of Saturday Night Live in its ‘Weekend Update” segment. “[It] better be a one-time thing because a lot of people rely on Marvel movies to pay for the ferries they bought.”

Jost’s cohost, Michael Che, simply shook his head in response.

Jost has been married to Johansson, 39, since 2020 after meeting her on the set of SNL. While Jost is best known as a comedian and head writer for the NBC variety show, Johansson is an acclaimed actress. She has starred as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2010.

Related: 'SNL' Stars Who Landed A-List Romances Comedy couples! Saturday Night Live may be known for bringing laughs to viewers, but it’s also brought tons of stars together. From old-school SNL veterans like Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray, to more recent stars such as Colin Jost and Pete Davidson, a ton of the late-night staple’s cast has met their significant others while […]

Johansson’s MCU character received an eponymous prequel in 2021. Since then, Marvel, which is owned by Disney, rearranged its film slate to delay multiple upcoming projects. It is not known if Johansson will reprise her role in any future Marvel project.

Jost, meanwhile, stars on SNL weekly. In addition, he and former cast member Pete Davidson are fixing up a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat, which they bought in 2022, to transform it into an entertainment venue. (Both Jost and Davidson, 30, hail from Staten Island, a borough of New York City.)

“Is it worse that I was actually stone-cold sober when we bought the ferry?” Jost joked via Instagram in June 2023. “We’re excited to prove the non-believers wrong. You’re going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years. Mark my words.”

Later that month, Davidson offered fans a hint at the pair’s construction plans.

Related: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's Relationship Timeline A happy ending for ScarJost! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s love story is one for the books. The Golden Globe nominee and the Saturday Night Live star were first spotted together in May 2017 at an afterparty celebrating the NBC variety show’s season 42 finale. They continued to be hot and heavy through the summer, […]

“We just got all the plans built, and we had them do one of those computer-generated, ‘Show you what it could be’ type things, and now we’re out to a few people,” Davidson said during an appearance on the “Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers” podcast. “And it seems like it’s all going well, but it’s definitely like five years away.”

He continued, “There’ll be a restaurant, there’ll be a concert venue, there’ll be a movie theater [and a couple of hotel rooms]. … We jokingly named it the Titanic 2 on the LLC when we had to buy it. I can’t take full credit for that.”

According to Davidson, they purchased the “biggest ferry” in the retired fleet. “I’m just glad it’s not turned to scrap or whatever,” the Bupkis alum added at the time. “It’s actually funny that this will be a lifelong problem for me and Colin.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.