Reese Witherspoon revealed she’s working on a new project with a Real Housewives star — and fans are buzzing about who it could be.

The actress, 48, made the revelation on the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15. After telling Live From E! cohost Heather McMahan that she’s “never watched” the Bravo reality franchise, Witherspoon stated, “But I did sit next to a Real Housewife on a flight recently.”

She remained mum when asked to name names. “Well, we might have a Hello Sunshine project cooking now, but I can’t say anything. But it was cool, it was really cool.” (Witherspoon cofounded her production company Hello Sunshine with Seth Rodsky in 2016.)

Bravo fans were quick to share their theories on which Housewives personality is collaborating with Witherspoon, with many immediately thinking of stars who have acting experience.

Related: 'Legally Blonde'! Oscar Winner! Reese Witherspoon Through the Years What, like it’s hard? Reese Witherspoon has had quite the evolution throughout her career — as an actress, producer and businesswoman. The southern belle made a splash with her debut film, 1991’s The Man in the Moon, at the ripe age of 14. While she briefly put her acting aspirations on hold following her high […]

“I’d put good money on it being Kyle Richards,” one X user posted on Sunday, while another added, “It’s prob Kyle Richards! She’s a producer already.” Richards, 55, famously got her start as a child actress in projects such as The Car, Halloween and Down to Earth. In recent years, she reprised her role as Lindsey Wallace in 2021’s Halloween Kills and 2022’s Halloween Ends, and starred in movies and TV shows such as The Housewives of the North Pole and Beautiful Wedding.

Other fans suspected Richards’ Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna could also be Witherspoon’s mystery colleague. “I bet she is working with Garcelle,” wrote one X user. Another tweeted, “Watch it be Rinna.”

Both RHOBH ladies have built extensive acting careers outside of the reality TV world. Beauvais, 57, has appeared in projects such as Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Magicians, Tell Me a Story, The Real Murders of Los Angeles and Tempted by Love in recent years, while Rinna, 61, has followed up her 2023 RHOBH exit with roles in American Horror Stories, So Help Me Todd, Lopez vs. Lopez and Mommy Meanest.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss also has a handful of acting credits, making her another likely candidate to work with Witherspoon. “Kandi … it’s kandi,” another X user tweeted on Monday, September 16.

One fan also suggested Witherspoon could be working with The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel, given her reality TV and business experience. Other Housewives viewers, meanwhile, pitched potential projects they’d love to see Witherspoon create.

Related: These Celebs Love 'The Real Housewives' Nicki Minaj and Rihanna are self-proclaimed Real Housewives superfans — and they’re not alone. In July 2021, Minaj revealed via social media that she would love to host the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, which host Andy Cohen supported. “I want to see this!” he wrote in the comments section of Minaj’s post. Several cast […]

“A docu-series following approachable lifestyle guru Sonja Morgan as she relaunches her line of toaster ovens,” one X user wrote. Another shared, “Ooooh! Maybe she’ll do a real life crime drama with Erika [Jayne] 😉.” (Jayne’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, was found guilty on four counts of fraud last month after being accused of embezzling over $15 million from various clients.)

Witherspoon walked the Emmys red carpet in a black, strapless tulle dress with white floral embellishments. She and her The Morning Show costar Jennifer Aniston were both nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, which was ultimately won by Shōgun’s Anna Sawai.