Reese Witherspoon turned heads at the 2024 Emmy Awards in a regal black-and-gold gown.

Witherspoon, 48, dazzled in a black, strapless tulle dress with gold floral embellishments running down the front. She topped off the look with a diamond statement necklace and carried a black clutch.

The actress pulled her hair back in a bun as she enjoyed the red carpet scenery. In addition to posing by herself, Witherspoon walked around the awards show with Big Little Lies costar Laura Dern by her side. Dern, 57, wore a black, off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve dress with matching pants that peeked out when she moved.

Witherspoon stepped out on Sunday, September 15, in celebration of the 76th annual awards show in Los Angeles. The Morning Show actress is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series alongside her Apple TV+ costar Jennifer Aniston.

The series is also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, and both Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass are up for the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie, Karen Pittman and Holland Taylor received nominations for their cameos on The Morning Show, competing against each other for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Marcia Gay Harden rounds out the Morning Show nominees with a nod as Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

Witherspoon is now a seven-time Emmy nominee with one win under her belt in 2017 for Outstanding Limited Series for her work on HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Preparing for the Emmys isn’t the only thing that’s been keeping Witherspoon busy recently. She’s also been working on season 3 of Big Little Lies and season 4 of The Morning Show.

While Big Little Lies doesn’t have a release date yet, Nicole Kidman confirmed the news earlier this year. “I get the ring ring: ‘Hey, is [season 3] happening?’ Like, Nic,” Witherspoon recalled asking Kidman when she heard the news.

Witherspoon told Vanity Fair in June she got “excited” after learning about the upcoming season, which stars Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Dern. “Then I’ve got Laura calling me and Zoe and Shailene. They’re all like, ‘Nic said that we’re making Big Little Lies season three?’” Witherspoon remembered.

The Morning Show, however, appears to be coming sooner. “The show will be out after the election,” showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt told audience members at PaleyFest on April 13, revealing that season 4 was in the midst of being written but she was struggling to approach it in “an interesting way without being predictive.”

Witherspoon’s cup is full in her personal life, too. Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that she and Oliver Haarmann are dating after initially spending time together as friends.