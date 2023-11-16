Antonoff, 39, revealed the tracklist for his upcoming Bleachers album via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, November 15. The record, which drops in March 2024, will include songs like “Call Me After Midnight,” “Jesus Is Dead,” “Woke Up Today” and “Hey Joe.”

After news of the song titles hit social media, fans were quick who “Hey Joe” could be about. Antonoff seemingly tweeted the tracklist while attending the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Awards — where he was being honored — alongside Alwyn, 32.

“Imma laugh if Hey Joe is directed at Taylor’s ex,” one person wrote. Another fan called the title “suspect,” while others simply said: “Hey WHO?”

Antonoff and Alwyn have a long history through their connection with Swift, 33. Antonoff has formed a decades-long friendship with the pop star, serving as her producing partner on her last five albums: 1989, Reputation, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights. The Conversations With Friends actor, meanwhile, dated Swift for nearly six years before their split in April and has been credited as cowriter on a various number of her songs.

Wednesday’s GQ event — which was held at London’s The Royal Opera House — marked Alwyn’s first red carpet event since he and Swift called it quits. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Swift’s celebrity status contributed to the pair going their separate ways.

“Joe is very shy and never liked the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world,” the insider told Us at the time.

Alwyn and Swift, who were first linked in May 2017, were notoriously private during their relationship. In January 2019, the actor told Mr Porter’s The Journal that their decision to stay low-key shouldn’t be surprising.

“I don’t think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I?” he said. “And then that is defined as being ‘strangely private.’ Fine. But I don’t think it is … I think it’s normal.”

Swift, for her part, opened up about the decision to keep her romance with Alwyn under wraps in her 2020 Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. The Grammy winner met Alwyn shortly after her respective splits from Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston and amid her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — both of which led her to avoid the public eye.

“I figured I had to reset everything,” she explained in the documentary. “I had to reconstruct an entire belief system for my own personal sanity. I also was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life. We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private.”

Following her split from Alwyn, a source exclusively told Us in April that Swift was “handling the breakup really well” and feeling “optimistic about her future,” adding, “She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason.”

While moving on from Alwyn, Swift has been slightly more candid about her love life. After briefly being linked to 1975 frontman Matty Healy earlier this summer, Swift sparked romance speculation with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and the pair have since taken the world by storm.

The twosome first made headlines in September, when Swift accepted Kelce’s invitation to come watch him defeat the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium. Earlier this month, Kelce, 34, showed his support by traveling to Argentina to watch the singer perform in her Eras Tour concert. After Swift confirmed the relationship by changing the lyrics to her song “Karma” — a song rumored to initially be about Alwyn — to give Kelce a shoutout, the pair shared a passionate kiss in front of fans backstage.