New music is coming from FKA Twigs, and it’s going to be happier than ever.

Twigs, 36, hit up her Discord server on Tuesday, January 16, to celebrate her birthday and converse with her fans. During the chat, she revealed that she’s been in the studio and working on her next album with electronic musician (and her frequent collaborator) Koreless. Twigs hinted that other “talented friends” will be part of her forthcoming LP, which is “coming out this year.”

“I moved to Prague a couple summers ago, fell in love with techno,” she said, per NME. She added that her upcoming album “isn’t techno, but the spirit is there for real.”

Twigs went on to note that the record’s tone is lighter than past music. “It’s deep but not sad,” she said. “I’m not sad anymore.”

This album would be Twigs’ follow-up to 2022’s Caprisongs. She said that her prior release “was collab heavy” and that this next project will be less so. “I don’t like to repeat myself,” she wrote.

When asked what music she had on repeat as of late, Twigs said she was busy “finishing my album, so not really listening to a lot of music right now.” However, she did add, “I like Two Shell.”

Twigs’ talk about her upcoming music came on the heels of controversy surrounding her March 2023 Calvin Klein Ad. The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority announced on January 10 that her ad was banned for portraying her as a “stereotypical sexual object,” claiming the image was “likely to cause offense.”

In one of the campaign’s black-and-white photos, Twigs posed nude but had a Calvin Klein shirt covering most of her body. Twigs responded to the ban with an Instagram post, writing that she didn’t “see the ‘stereotypical sexual object’ that they have labeled me.” Instead, she believed the image showed “a beautiful, strong woman of color whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine.”

“I am proud of my physicality and hold the art I create with my vessel to the standards of women like Josephine Baker, Eartha Kitt and Grace Jones,” she added, noting that those icons “broke down barriers of what it looks like to be empowered and harness a unique embodied sensuality.”

Calvin Klein responded to the ASA’s decision by denying the photos were harmful and noted that Twigs and Kendall Jenner, who also posed for the same spring campaign, said the photos gave them “a sense of empowerment and confidence.”

The ASA’s decision also faced public backlash, with many citing a double standard after The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White posed for Calvin Klein’s spring 2024 campaign in a similar state of undress; his photos, however, did not invoke the ASA’s wrath.