Tarek and Christina El Moussa are trying to make it work. Or at least they were.

After announcing their split in December 2016, the real estate experts, wed for seven years, signed on for another season of HGTV’s Flip or Flop. Now, with their January divorce behind them, they’re back with 15 new episodes. “It’s all new territory,” Christina, 34, said in a press release. “Since we have to see each other every day, it’s beyond awkward. I’m planning on staying friendly and keeping things light.”

And so far, it seems all is going according to plan for the parents of Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2 — mostly. “[This season is] a little bit more edgy,” a source close to Christina reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They’re showcasing a more personal side, that they are an ex-husband and ex-wife having disagreements.”

The insider notes that fans will not see Christina and Tarek, 39, “at each other’s throats,” but “tension” between the pair will be evident, including a moment when Christina walks off set and when Tarek gets irritated by his ex’s words. Adds the pal, the upcoming season “will definitely shed more light on their relationship and be more interesting.”

Flip or Flop returns to HGTV Thursday, May 31, at 9 p.m. ET.

