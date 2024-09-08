Florence Pugh got an early preview of motherhood while filming her upcoming movie We Live in Time.

“I loved shooting the birthing scene,” Pugh, 28, gushed from the red carpet during the film’s Toronto International Film Festival premiere on Friday, September 6, which was shared via StudioCanal’s TikTok. “There was actually an amazing birthing scene that, obviously, got cut down to the scene that you’ll see, but it was, quite possibly, the most unbelievably beautiful and exhausting that I’ve ever done.”

The Oscar nominee jokingly added, “And I didn’t even have a baby to prove for it.”

According to Pugh, the “whole experience” of shooting the labor scene was “really, really powerful.”

Pugh and costar Andrew Garfield premiered the film at TIFF, both stunning on the red carpet. Pugh opted for a Barbie-pink, strapless Tamara Ralph ball gown while Garfield, 41, sported a gray suit.

We Live in Time is described as a “funny, deeply moving and immersive love story,” between Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield). The film, written by British playwright Nick Payne, charts the characters’ romance until Pugh’s character gets sick with cancer.

Garfield, for his part, tapped into his own experience with loss for the film.

“I think that we were lucky enough to be able to bring all of those private personal things to this in ways that were healing for us, and hopefully healing for an audience as well,” he told reporters at TIFF after a screening of the film. “There was just a really solid foundation, and in terms of preparation for the particularities, it feels like kind of what was being referenced before by Florence, it feels like one of those films where you kind of don’t want to know what the scene will be.”

He added, “You kind of don’t want to know what the next take is gonna be. And that can only happen if you have a scene partner who you can just pay attention to and tune into and listen to and know that you will end up in the most honest, authentic place with, and that’s Florence. And that’s rare.”

Elsewhere during the talk-back, Garfield gushed about what it meant to watch We Live in Time on the big screen.

“I think for me there was a kind of surrender that wanted to happen in this film more than most other films I’ve made and a trust and a kind of letting go,” he said. “I think that’s a theme in the film and I was just so struck by watching it, there were moments tonight that moved me in a way that I hadn’t been moved before.”

We Live in Time premieres in theaters on October 11.