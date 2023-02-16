Drama in the villa! It didn’t take long for a feud to start between Francesca Farago and Savannah Palacio on Netflix’s new reality show Perfect Match.

After the Too Hot to Handle alum quickly formed a connection with Dom Gabriel, she didn’t want The Mole star to consider dating other contestants. Savannah, however, wasn’t afraid to make a play — much to Francesca’s dismay.

“I didn’t know who she was before going into the villa,” Francesca exclusively told Us Weekly. “I think, just automatically from kind of day one, I got weird vibes and there was a few things in the beginning challenges and things that she was saying and doing around the house that rubbed me the wrong way.”

Things escalated when she learned that Savannah had a potential interest in Dom.

“So I think it was just a buildup and there was, maybe, some tequila involved and when I have tequila, I have a little bit more confidence,” she continued. “I’m not usually a confrontational person, but no regrets because I honestly am not too fond of her still.”

When asked whether she has regrets about the show at all, Francesca noted she hasn’t watched the series yet. “I think I might have regrets after I watch it back — maybe some things that I said were a little bit on the more savage side,” she admitted. “But other than that, with my actions and how I was in the house, I feel like I was just myself. So yeah, no regrets.”

Variety subsequently caught up with Francesca on Wednesday, February 15, and she said she might have to tune in after the initial reactions from fans. She also seemingly spoiled the show by confirming she’s still dating TikToker Jesse Sullivan — who doesn’t appear on the show.

“My boyfriend isn’t watching. I wasn’t planning on watching. I’m so in love with him. It’s crazy how good we are all the time, 24/7, so I was like I don’t want to watch it just because it doesn’t interest me,” she said. “But now, after hearing that I’m the villain, I need to be able to defend myself and defend my actions. Obviously, I feel like I just need to be aware of what was shown and what wasn’t shown. It is a little uncomfortable for both of us, but at the end of the day, I was single during filming, and he’s very aware of that — and he’s very supportive.”

She added: “The trailer got released, I thought he was a little bit upset, and he left the house, and I was like, ‘Oh, damn, he’s upset,’ but then he comes back with roses and a little note saying he was so proud of me. He’s just so supportive. He’s not going to watch it, but he’s very supportive.”

Savannah, for her part, revealed on Thursday, February 16, that Francesca blocked her on TikTok. “Sis is big mad. Blessing me with the block this morning,” she wrote via Instagram Stories.

Episodes 1-4 of Perfect Match are currently streaming on Netflix, with additional episodes dropping every Tuesday.