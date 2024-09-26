Freddie Freeman’s 3-year-old son, Max, is back on his feet after a rare neurological disease rendered him unable to walk.

Freeman, a star first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers, shared a video via Instagram Wednesday, September 25 of Max learning to move again exactly two months after he was rushed to the hospital and eventually diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Set to a cover of The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun,” Max can be seen walking into the arms of his mom Chelsea with a huge smile on his face. In a separate clip, Max is shown holding his dad’s hand while walking the bases at Dodger Stadium.

“The best day 🥹!!!,” the video is captioned.

Max made his return to Dodger Stadium earlier this month during a game between the Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians. Decked out in “Max Strong” t-shirts with his family — including brothers Charlie, 8, and Brandon, 3 — the night served as a way for the Freemans to honor the medical staff that helped Max in his recovery.

“I am forever grateful to them for treating Max like their own,” Chelsea wrote via Instagram. “They took him from critical to the healthy boy he is today. Words can never describe how grateful I am for them. One of my favorite nights ever 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻.”

Max was admitted to the emergency room on July 25 after not being able to stand or walk. Days later, the Freemans revealed Max had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, described as “a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves.”

“These have been the hardest and scariest days of our lives,” Freddie and Chelsea shared in a joint Instagram post August 1. “Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard. This is going to be a journey to recover, but we have faith that he will be completely healed.”

Max returned home on August 4 after spending 8 days in the ICU.

“Max still has a long road ahead of him to regain his strength and relearn how to walk,” the Freemans shared via Instagram. “But we are so thankful to have our family back together. Thank you God for this miracle.”

Later that month, Chelsea shared that Max was slowly making “progress” to a full recovery.

“Max is mostly sleeping through the night again,” Chelsea shared via Instagram August 16. “He is sitting unassisted and even started army crawling the last few days. Our life consists of doctor appointments, physical therapy, and lots of pool time ☀️. We are so happy with how well Max has been progressing.”