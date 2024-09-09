Freddie Freeman’s Son Attends 1st Dodgers Game Since Health Scare

Freddie Freeman had one of his biggest fans cheering him on during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ latest game.

“Good to have you back, Max! 💙,” the team’s official Instagram page captioned a sweet snap of Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, and their sons — Charlie, 7, Brandon, and Maximus, 3 — on Sunday, September 8. The Dodgers’ match-up against the Cleveland Guardians, which they won with a score of 4-0, marked Maximus’ first game back at Dodgers Stadium since being hospitalized for a health scare earlier this year.

Chelsea shared the same family photo and more snaps from the game via her own Instagram. “Last night was Max’s first game back at Dodger Stadium!!! 💙 Swipe left to see Max’s team of Doctors and Nurses,” she captioned the Sunday slideshow, which included a pic of her and her kids posing in “#MaxStrong” T-shirts with medical staff who helped with Maximus’ recovery. “We teamed up with the @dodgers to give them a very special night. It was soooo good to see them and for them to see Max doing so well. @chocchildrens PICU team is truly incredible.”

She continued: “I am forever grateful to them for treating Max like their own. They took him from critical to the healthy boy he is today. Words can never describe how grateful I am for them. One of my favorite nights ever 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻.”

Back in July, Maximus was rushed to the hospital after experiencing severe pain resulting in him being unable to stand or walk. “Please say a prayer for Maximus,” Chelsea wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. Dr says he developed transient synovitis from the viral infection he had at All-Star Week. Day 3 of not being able to sit, stand or walk … 🙏 Any tips to help toddlers take/keep down medicine? He is usually good at taking medicine but he keeps spitting it out. 😢.”

The couple, 34, later revealed in a joint Instagram post that Maximus had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, which they described as “a rare neurological condition that is especially rare in children.” (It is defined by the Mayo Clinic as “a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. It can cause weakness, numbness or paralysis.”)

“These have been the hardest and scariest days of our lives. Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard,” the pair added. “This is going to be a journey to recover, but we have faith that he will be completely healed.”

Maximus returned home on August 4 after spending eight days in the pediatric ICU. “Max still has a long road ahead of him to regain his strength and relearn how to walk. But we are so thankful to have our family back together,” Freddie, 34, and Chelsea wrote in another joint Instagram post.

Freddie received support from the Dodgers athletes and fans during his first game back on August 5, with his teammates sporting “#MaxStrong” T-shirts during practice and fans giving him a standing ovation during his first bat of the game.

In their most recent Maximus update, the duo revealed that their son has been making “a lot of progress” in his recovery journey. “We are so happy with how well Max has been progressing. We are forever grateful to the Dodgers organization and the fans for how incredible they have been to us,” they captioned pics of their youngest with his siblings and Chelsea via Instagram on August 16. “We have also been blown away by everyone’s messages, cards, gifts, flowers, sweets, and prayers sent our way. Thank you all.”