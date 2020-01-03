Biding her time for the perfect comeback! Noelle Sheldon, who portrayed Emma on Friends, made light of a joke Chandler delivered during a 2003 episode as she ushered in 2020.

“Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop),” the actress, 17, captioned an Instagram photo of herself posing alongside a Central Perk backdrop on Wednesday, January 1. “Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!”

Her post references a quip Chandler (Matthew Perry) made in “The One With the Cake,” a season 10 episode that aired in October 2003. Emma’s parents, Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), forced guests at her 1st birthday party to wait for their daughter to wake up from her nap before kicking off the festivities. In the meantime, Ross asked his loved ones to record video messages that Emma would watch on her 18th birthday.

“Hi, Emma,” Chandler said. “It’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?”

Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler were particularly annoyed by the delay since they were trying to go out of town on a trip. “We’re Aunt Monica and Uncle Chandler, by the way,” Monica chimed in. “You may not recognize us because we haven’t spoken to your parents in 17 years!”

Chandler added: “We used to be married, but then we missed a weekend away together and things kind of unraveled. Because of you!”

Sheldon and her twin sister, Cali Sheldon, played Emma during seasons 9 and 10 of Friends.

The NBC sitcom starred Aniston, Cox, Perry, Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani). The show ran from 1994 to 2004 and celebrated its 25th anniversary in September 2019.

The Morning Show star, 50, shared a selfie from the cast’s reunion dinner upon her Instagram debut in October 2019. “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” she wrote.

Series co-creator Marta Kauffman revealed exclusively to Us Weekly in September 2019 where the beloved characters would be today. “I think Ross and Rachel are still together, and Emma’s in therapy!” she noted.

As for the most surprising potential outcome, the producer, 63, predicted that Joey is “married and has six kids.”