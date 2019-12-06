How Was Lori Loughlin’s Absence Explained in ‘Fuller House’ Season 5?





Warning: This story contains spoilers from the first half of Fuller House‘s final season.

A not so full house. The first nine episodes of Fuller House‘s final season hit Netflix on Friday, December 6, and while they were packed full of fun moments, there was one main character missing: Lori Loughlin‘s Aunt Becky.

As previously reported, Loughlin, 55, was fired by Netflix — as well as Hallmark — following her involvement in the college admissions scandal in March. However, Aunt Becky was a big part of the revival as she was married to Uncle Jesse (John Stamos).

In the new nine episodes, however, Uncle Jesse is barely around. In fact, he and Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) don’t even appear in until episode 9, where they show up during a flashmob dance.

“You can’t have a flash mob without inviting us,” Jesse says when D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) asks what they’re doing there. Joey then adds, “And he can’t tango without his dance partner.”

Andrea Barber, who plays Kimmy Gibler, recently opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about filming without Loughlin.

“It’s very sad. She was a big part of Fuller House. She wasn’t in every episode, but her presence was definitely felt. We loved every single time she came on the set. So we have definitely felt her absence this season,” the author, 43, said on the “Watch With Us” podcast. “We wish it wasn’t that way, and we wish she could be here because it definitely feels like there’s a hole in our hearts and a hole on our set. But we understand that this is the decision that was made, and we respect it. But she’s always in our hearts forever. Every time we step on stage, she’s in our hearts.”

The former Garage Sale Mystery actress and husband Mossimo Giannulli are currently awaiting their sentencing following claims that they paid $500,000 to get daughters Olivia Jade, 20, and Isabella Rose, 21, into the University of Southern California. They allegedly said their daughters were part of a crew team, though neither were. The couple pleaded not guilty to bribery charges and are awaiting a trial.

Fuller House is now streaming on Netflix.