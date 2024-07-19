Fargo fans are used to long gaps between seasons, and they may have to wait it out again.

FX chairman John Landgraf told Variety that he hopes show creator Noah Hawley can write two seasons of the upcoming series Alien: Earth before setting his sights on Fargo season 6.

“We’re pretty bullish on Alien: Earth and we’ve told him that assuming, as we hope, Alien: Earth is a returning television series, we want him to focus on on at least writing two seasons of it before returning to a possible sixth season of Fargo,” Landgraf said in a story published Wednesday, July 17.

More than three years passed between the Fargo season 3 finale and season 4 premiere. The gap between seasons 4 and 5 was just under three years.

The good news for Fargo fans is that Hawley is halfway there. He told Variety that he just wrapped production on the first season of Alien: Earth, and he is “into the long post that gets into visual effects.”

“It’s a very big show. It’s nice to have some time with it,” he continued. “The first year of anything, you want to feel like you’re not up against the wall in terms of time. I’ve seen four of the eight hours of director cuts and engaged in the process of figuring out, cinematically, what it wants to be. It’s one of my favorite parts of making a show.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he expressed his excitement for fans of the Alien franchise to see the show.

“I couldn’t be happier with the show we shot,” he said. “If people wanted a television series based on the world of Alien, I think I’m gonna give them something special.”

When Hawley returns to Fargo, he’ll come back to an anthology series that earned 15 Emmy nominations for its fifth season, which starred Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Jon Hamm and others.

“[Noah] is an extraordinary talent,” Landgraf said. “And we’ve been privileged to work with him for more than a decade on three shows now. I love this season myself. Just absolutely loved it. I thought it was original, really moving, funny. It ultimately sort of captured the moment that we’re living through right now in a very poignant way.”

Landgraf teased that Alien: Earth, which is an extension of the Alien film franchise, will take place “not too far into our future” and be the first Alien story set on Earth. A premiere date has not been set. The series stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther and Timothy Olyphant.