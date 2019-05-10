Andrea 2.0! Gabrielle Carteris thinks fans will be shocked by her role on the Beverly Hills, 90210 quasi-revival — BH90210.

“You will be very surprised about me. … Really surprised,” the 58-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively at the panel for Geena Davis’ This Changes Everything documentary at the Bentonville Film Festival on Wednesday, May 8. “I haven’t even finished the first script yet … [But] I’ve been laughing. So, I hope you all will laugh and enjoy it.”

Carteris played newspaper editor-in-chief turned young mother Andrea Zuckerman for the first five seasons of Beverly Hills, 90210, which aired on Fox from 1990 to 2000. She’s reuniting with Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh), Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Brian Austin Green (David Silver) and Tori Spelling (Donna Martin) for a six-episode series this summer. (Luke Perry, who played Dylan McKay, passed away at age 52 in March after suffering a stroke.)

While the actors are playing heightened versions of themselves on BH90210, Spelling told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month that there will be moments “for the die-hard fans … where they’ll get to see us play Kelly and Donna and all the other characters.”

The cast of the ‘90s hit drama reunited last month to film the first promo for the revival. According to Carteris, it felt like a trip back to West Beverly Hills High.

“It kind of did and then it was also, we’re all parents and so, it’s a high school reunion like, ‘Oh my God,’” she told Us. “How many years has it been? No, it was really fun. I’m very, very excited.”

The SAG-AFTRA president added that she is still in disbelief about the project, which is set to air nearly a decade after the original show ended.

“I never imagined that we would be doing this. Everybody’s talked to us through the years about doing it,” Carteris told Us. “I am so surprised and it’s going to be an evolution though, for people to watch us. We are actually, not only doing a reboot, there’s another element of this story that’s going to be, I think it’s going to be really fun for the audience. I think we’re going to create not only bring the old audience with us, I think we’re going to create and build a new audience.”

BH90210 will premiere on Fox Wednesday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

