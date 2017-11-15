Gal Gadot is speaking out after reports claimed she was boycotting Wonder Woman producer Brett Ratner amid allegations of sexual harassment. Gadot clarified her position on Ratner and his involvement in Wonder Woman’s sequel on the Today show on Wednesday, November 15.

“At the end of the day, a lot has been written about my views and the way that I feel, and everyone knows the way that I feel because I’m not hiding anything,” Gadot, 32, said to host Savannah Guthrie. “But the truth is, there’s so many people making this movie, it’s not just me, and they all echoed the same sentiments.”

“Everyone knew what the right thing to do,” Gadot continued. “But there was nothing for me to actually come and say because (the decision) was already done before this article came out.”

Page Six reported Wonder Woman’s leading lady threatened to back out of the film’s sequel if Ratner, who numerous actresses, including Ellen Page and Olivia Munn, have spoken out against, was involved.

The OG Wonder Woman Lynda Carter expressed her support for Gadot after she heard the report.

“I think she’s great and I support her in whatever she chooses,” Carter exclusively told Us Weekly at Glamour’s 2017 Women of the Year Awards on Monday, November 13. “I know there are some stories that were not right and I have to talk to her and find out what the stories are, but I support her … She’s the nicest human being ever and I love her.”

The Franchise’s director, Patty Jenkins, also spoke about Ratner’s firing at the Women of the Year Awards.

Jenkins told Entertainment Tonight that Ratner’s firing “happened weeks ago” and “had nothing to do” with Gadot.

“That was a foregone conclusion, I think. I was surprised by that story,” the director added.

