She’s hanging on to her diamond! Garcelle Beauvais is officially on board to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 11.

The Jamie Foxx Show alum, 53, made the announcement during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, October 8.

“I am returning to the Housewives, yes,” Beauvais said. “You know, you gotta be a little, a little brave. A little scared. A little ready. I mean, it’s all those things, and I say it with a laugh because I’m ready, but you’re never really ready.”

The actress previously claimed that she wouldn’t return to the Bravo series without her friend Denise Richards. The Bold and the Beautiful star, 49, exited RHOBH after a tumultuous season 10 when she faced multiple allegations that she had an affair with Brandi Glanville. The Celebrity Big Brother alum, 47, claimed the two women slept together in April 2019.

Richards, for her part, has denied the allegations. While most of the Housewives didn’t believe Richards, Beauvais stood by her friend’s side.

“She’s like, ‘If you don’t come back, I’m not coming back,’” Beauvais told SiriusXM’s EW Live in August about her pact with Richards. “And I’m like, ‘And if you don’t come back, I’m not coming back.’”

Beauvais told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday that she’s “sad” Richards won’t join her for season 11.

“I really wish she wouldn’t leave the franchise,” she said. “I think she’s great. I think she brings a lot. I think the fans obviously love her and root for her, so I’m really sad about it. I wish there was something that could have been done. I’m going to miss her, obviously. I’m going to miss her on the platform, but we always talk.”

Although Beauvais is upset by Richards’ departure, other RHOBH costars poked fun at the Wild Things actress’ exit with memes and GIFs on social media.

The Real cohost told Entertainment Tonight she was “shocked” by their reactions. “I was really shocked by the memes, I thought that they were really mean,” she said. “I mean it’s one thing to be on the show and have your feelings, but for her to say, ‘I’m leaving the franchise,’ at that point you gotta level up and you gotta say, ‘Good luck, Denise, we wish you were …’ I mean, just something kind.”

In September, Richards joined Beauvais on The Real to explain her decision to leave the show.

“I’ve been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season,” she explained. “And obviously my second season was very challenging and, you know, I went back and forth with it, and at the end of the day I decided it was time for me to move on and, you know, focus on other projects that I have and, you know, just do that. But I am glad that I did it though.”