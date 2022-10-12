Geena Davis Claims Bill Murray Harassed Her on the Set of 'Quick Change

Making peace with the past. Geena Davis took a walk down memory lane while writing her new memoir, Dying of Politeness, and that included her negative experience with Bill Murray on the set of Quick Change.

In the book, which was released on Tuesday, October 11, the actress, 66, claimed Murray, 72, used a massage device on her during their first meeting in a hotel suite — even after she refused the offer. Davis also alleged to The Times that the actor screamed at her for being late while she was waiting on wardrobe. He allegedly kept yelling at the Oscar winner from her trailer to set.

“That was bad. The way he behaved at the first meeting,” the Massachusetts native told the outlet during an interview on Friday, October 7. “I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part.”

Davis starred as Murray’s onscreen girlfriend in the 1990 crime drama. The movie, which is based on the novel of the same name by Jay Cronley, also featured Randy Quaid, Jason Robards and Stanley Tucci.

The Beetlejuice actress explained that she had regrets about the situation. “I could have avoided that treatment if I’d known how to react or what to do during the audition,” she said. “But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn’t.”

Davis also noted that she didn’t want to focus on what could have been done differently, saying, “There’s no point in regretting things, and yet, here I was regretting. And yes, exactly, it wasn’t my fault.”

The Golden Globe award winner’s claims come after the comedian was previously accused of inappropriate behavior. Earlier this year, Searchlight Pictures suspended production on Murray’s film Being Mortal after an alleged incident with another cast member.

“I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” the Ghostbusters star told CNBC in April, adding that there was a “difference of opinion” between him and a woman he was working with. “The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it, and so they stopped the production.”

Murray added: “As of now, we are talking and we are trying to make peace with each other. We are both professionals, we like each others’ work, we like each other I think and if we can’t really get along and trust each other there’s no point in going further working together or making the movie as well. It’s been quite an education for me.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Murray’s rep for comment.